Biles Says Her Aunt Died 'Unexpectedly' During Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Unchecked: Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming
Unchecked: Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming

Simone Biles Reveals Aunt Died 'Unexpectedly' During Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

Simone Biles revealed Tuesday her aunt had died "unexpectedly" during the gymnast's time in Tokyo for the Olympics.

Biles's announcement comes less than a week after she withdrew from the women's team final, the individual all-around event, vault and uneven bars and the final for floor. The four-time gold medalist said the decision to withdraw was made for her mental health, raising a topic that has received increased attention during the Tokyo Games.

"At the end of the day, people don't understand what we are going through," Biles told reporters Tuesday, per CBS News. "Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn't any easier being here at the Olympic Games."

Biles said she had been dealing with the "twisties"—effectively losing herself in the air while performing twists—before withdrawing from the events, so she didn't perform any twists on the balance beam. She worked with doctors to prepare herself mentally to perform before receiving a bronze medal in the balance beam final on Tuesday. 

"Every day I had to be medically evaluated by the doctors, and then I had two sessions with a sports psychologist which kind of helped keep me more level-headed," said Biles on preparing for beam. "I was cleared to do beam, which I honestly didn't think I'd be cleared to do last night."

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

opening-ceremony-fireworks-si
Olympics

Q&A With Photographers in Tokyo

We asked about the differences in capturing these Olympics.

Chicharito, Carlos Vela and Ricardo Pepi make the MLS All-Star team
Soccer

Chicharito, Vela Headline MLS's All-Stars vs. Liga MX

The two L.A.-based Mexican stars headline a team full of rising stars, league stalwarts and Gold Cup champions.

Simone Biles before the balance beam.
Play
Olympics

Biles Says Her Aunt Died 'Unexpectedly' During Olympics

After winning bronze on the balance beam, Biles revealed that her aunt on her father's side had died while she was competing in Tokyo.

Scott-Kazmir-olympics
Olympics

Scott Kazmir Is Back Again—and He's Having a Blast

After the Tokyo Olympics, where he is trying to win a gold medal for the U.S., the pitcher will go home to win another chance at the major leagues.

Christian Eriksen sent his teammates a message
Soccer

Eriksen Back in Milan, 'Doing Well' After Return Visit to Inter

Eriksen is back in Italy for the first time since his near-tragic collapse at the European Championship.

cole-hamels-mlb
MLB

Report: Dodgers Sign Cole Hamels to Major League Deal

Cole Hamels will join the Dodgers for the pennant race as Los Angeles battles San Francisco and San Diego for the NL West crown.

Ron Artest with the Indiana Pacers during "Malice at the Palace."
Play
Extra Mustard

Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Untold: Malice at the Palace’ and It Looks Outstanding

New docuseries to never-seen-before footage of the incident.

noah-lyes-200-olympics-promo
Play
Olympics

Noah Lyles's Bronze Win a Poignant Moment for Sprinter

Minutes after calling his third-place finish in the 200-meter dash "boring," the U.S. sprinter burst into tears while recounting his road to the podium at the Tokyo Games.