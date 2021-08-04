Biles Says Her Aunt Died 'Unexpectedly' During Olympics

Simone Biles revealed Tuesday her aunt had died "unexpectedly" during the gymnast's time in Tokyo for the Olympics.

Biles's announcement comes less than a week after she withdrew from the women's team final, the individual all-around event, vault and uneven bars and the final for floor. The four-time gold medalist said the decision to withdraw was made for her mental health, raising a topic that has received increased attention during the Tokyo Games.

"At the end of the day, people don't understand what we are going through," Biles told reporters Tuesday, per CBS News. "Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn't any easier being here at the Olympic Games."

Biles said she had been dealing with the "twisties"—effectively losing herself in the air while performing twists—before withdrawing from the events, so she didn't perform any twists on the balance beam. She worked with doctors to prepare herself mentally to perform before receiving a bronze medal in the balance beam final on Tuesday.

"Every day I had to be medically evaluated by the doctors, and then I had two sessions with a sports psychologist which kind of helped keep me more level-headed," said Biles on preparing for beam. "I was cleared to do beam, which I honestly didn't think I'd be cleared to do last night."

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage: