Team USA Women’s Hockey Star Brianna Decker Provides Update After Serious Leg Injury

After suffering a serious leg injury in U.S. women’s hockey’s first game at the Beijing Olympics earlier this week, Team USA star Brianna Decker updated fans on her status with a series of tweets.

 Decker is seen with a large cast on her left leg, and thanked those who reached out to her.

Within the series of tweets, Decker revealed that she plans to remain with the team for the remainder of the Olympics.

“I am excited to remain here with the team and help any imaginable way to help to accomplish the original goal (that) we have set out to achieve!” Decker said.

“Thank you to my family here and back home in the USA, and thank you to the fans across the globe cheering us on. We can hear your cheers echoing throughout Beijing. Hand me a clipboard, it’s time to get back to work with my girls. Let’s go USA!”

Team USA won its first game without Decker 5–0 against the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday. The United States is now 2–0 in preliminary play, and faces Switzerland next on Sunday at 8:10 a.m ET. 

