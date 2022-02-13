Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

First Snow Leads to Delays, Event Postponements at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Olympics finally look like, well, the Winter Olympics.

Real snow fell in Beijing on Sunday for the first time since the Olympics began, giving the city the appearance and feel of a real Winter Games. There was fresh snow in the mountains as well, where all events have been contested on artificial snow.

While the snow was mostly a welcome sight, up in the mountains it affected visibility and made it tougher for ski racers to make it down the hill, especially in the first run of the two-leg giant slalom.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland handled the snow and poor visibility better than anyone else and won his first Olympic gold medal.

“I really risked everything in the second run because I wanted not just the medal, I wanted the gold medal,” Odermatt said. ”It’s difficult because you can lose everything but today it paid off.”

While a light snow fell Saturday, it came down a lot harder on Sunday, the first time it snowed during an Alpine race during the Beijing Olympics. The heavy snow forced the second run to be postponed by 1 hour, 15 minutes. During the delay, workers cleared snow from the course with snow blowers and shovels.

“It was a hard day, with the conditions, with such a long wait between the two runs,” Odermatt said. “It was more than five hours for me, it was such a long time to re-think everything and it was hard to stay focused. I tried to sleep some minutes in between.

“I actually never dreamt about it but now it still feels like a dream.”

Many other skiers had a rough day on the course known as The Ice River at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.

“It’s a shame what the weather is like. I was hoping for the sun, like on all the other days. Couldn’t see anything,” said Luca de Aliprandini of Italy, who was sixth after the first run but skied off course and didn’t finish the second run. “When I was going down, the flakes were big.”

SI Recommends

American skier Tommy Ford came in 12th.

“It’s great conditions on the course, but you can’t see it,” Ford said.

“It was difficult for everyone,” said Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, who was eighth overall.

A second women’s downhill training run scheduled for Sunday was canceled.

The snow affected the men’s cross-country relay ski race so much that workers used leaf blowers to clear it out of the tracks. The snow made the ski tracks slow, especially on the first two classic ski legs.

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu has to wait a day to try to win a second gold medal at the Beijing Games after gusty wind and snow postponed the qualifying round for women’s slopestyle.

Qualifying was pushed back to Monday and the final to Tuesday. The switch avoids putting the gold-medal round directly against the Super Bowl, which is also being televised by NBC.

The men’s slopestyle qualification also was switched from Monday to Tuesday, with its final now set for Wednesday.

The 18-old-year Gu was at the top of the hill stretching and getting ready for some warmup runs in the blustery conditions when qualifying was postponed. The snow was blowing sideways and the flags on the bottom of the course were whipping in all directions. Visibility also was low, which makes landing jumps off the massive kickers along the course dangerous.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

bobsled-lead-humphries-meyers-taylor
Play
Olympics

Kaillie Humphries, Elana Meyers Taylor Steer the Way for Women in Bobsled

The two U.S. stars own many medals between them, but they’ll be remembered most for their fight for equality and representation in their sport, including the addition of the women-only monobob event to the Games in Beijing.

super-bowl-preview
NFL

Sean McVay’s Patience, Joe Burrow’s Magic, and How Super Bowl LVI Will Be Won

Plus, Ryan Tannehill as the new Kirk Cousins, Kirk Cousins also as the new Kirk Cousins, the new head coaches, spelling lessons from The Simpsons, and more!

Israel Adesanya (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) during UFC 271.
MMA

UFC 271 Recap: Adesanya Beats Whittaker Via Unanimous Decision

Israel Adesanya continues to cement his legacy, as he successfully defended his middleweight title Saturday night. Catch up on all the action in our UFC 271 recap.

LeBron James with the Lakers.
NBA

LeBron Sets Record for Most Points in Regular Season, Playoffs

The Lakers star still trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the league’s regular season all-time scoring list.

James Harden and Kevin Durant with the Nets.
NBA

Durant: Harden ’Doesn't Have to Explain Anything’

The All-Star captain says he didn’t know Harden was unhappy until reports began to surface.

las-vegas-raiders
NFL

Report: Two More Patriots Assistants Join McDaniels in Vegas

Las Vegas has found its new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach—and both worked with Josh McDaniels in New England.

Sean McVay during a press conference.
NFL

Report: Sean McVay to Return for 2022 Season, Beyond

The head coach put to rest any rumors of him leaving coaching or the Rams.

Memphis Tigers
College Basketball

Nolley Leads Memphis to Road Upset Over No. 6 Houston

Landers Nolley led the Tigers with 20 points in the 69–59 win.