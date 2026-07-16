Would Ilona Maher Host an Award Show? Honestly, She'd Be Down

Ilona Maher—the TikTok-making, book-loving Olympic star whose expert social media presence took the world by storm at the 2021 Tokyo Games—has already accomplished a lot. Plenty, even.

At just 29 years old, she's a two-time Olympian and one-time bronze medalist, a Dancing With the Stars runner-up, and the host of a popular podcast, with a combined 10 million followers across social media platforms to boot. But she's not done yet. Not even close.

"Of course, I would. I will start thinking of jokes now," she told Sports Illustrated ahead of the 2026 ESPYs, when asked if she'd be interested in hosting an award show herself. "I think it'd be really fun. I think that I would love to be up there.

"I think that there are so many [things] I always wanna try. I would love to try hosting. I would love to try commentating, acting, whatever it is. So yeah, put that on my resume, you know. I'm down. I have the confidence for it."

She certainly does. Over the course of a 15-minute conversation on Wednesday, orchestrated on behalf of her ongoing partnership with retailer TJ Maxx, Maher was comfortable, quippy and every bit as self-assured as she appears on both the screen and on the field, displaying the very same "beast, brains, beauty" attitude that has fueled her rise to fame and endeared millions to her body-positive mindset.

Because of this jump in notoriety, however (the girl has been quite busy), it has been a minute since fans have seen Maher out on the pitch; her last professional game was with the Bristol Bears in 2025. In early June, she told People that she is looking forward to getting back to rugby and having some normalcy. Then, on July 9, she posted a photo of herself wearing a USA Rugby shirt to Instagram, prompting comments from fans to the effect of, "Does this mean what I think it means?"

On Wednesday, Maher confirmed that it definitely does.

Maher's ESPYs look was provided through her partnership with TJ Maxx. | Michael Simon for TJ Maxx

"I am back training with my team," she told SI. "It's the offseason right now, so I'm kind of in a small group training, but I am back training. And preseason's gonna start in August, so I'm ... just getting into shape again—that sort of rugby shape, which involves contact and getting up off the ground.

"So it's a little bit different from what I've been doing these past two years, but I am really excited to be back. Now my goal is, you know, LA 2028, but also to enjoy the two years leading up to LA 2028."

That lead-up will likely entail a few (read: lots) more episodes of her House of Maher podcast, which she co-hosts with her sisters—"There's so many authors I would love to hear from more, like even Rebecca Yarros from 'Fourth Wing,'" she says of potential dream guests—or perhaps her own "Flavor of Love"-type dating show, a concept about which she is mostly kidding but would maybe, possibly welcome. Hey, two years affords plenty of time for opportunities.

Still, Maher knows the Summer Games will probably be here before she knows it.

"We're gonna get there," she says, "and it'll be like, 'Where did those two years go?'"

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