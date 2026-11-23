“It’s a man’s sport.”

“You’re too small. Too short. Too weak.”

“You’ll never make it to the big leagues.”

And yet, she did.

Diana Flores, the captain of Mexico’s women’s national flag football team, just might be the best quarterback you haven’t heard of. Until now.

Over in the men’s locker room, athletes have squabbled over who would best represent Team USA ahead of flag football’s debut at the 2028 L.A. Games. Darrell Doucette once said he could quarterback better than Patrick Mahomes. That raised quite the ruckus.

Flores, meanwhile, has led El Tri to flag football’s summit and back. She’s more than just a quarterback—she’s the principal architect of the women’s runway for the sport’s long-awaited Olympic moment.

Flores started playing flag football when she was eight. She earned a spot on Mexico’s national team by age 16 and became the youngest player ever to compete in an international flag football tournament. As the sport’s global ambassador for the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), Flores championed flag football’s inclusion at the Los Angeles Games, where it will get by far its brightest spotlight in less than two years’ time.

In some ways, Flores’s journey follows the same clichés as that of a feel-good, underdog Hollywood sports flick. Born and raised in Mexico City, she learned how to throw a football from her dad, Luis, and soon after fell in love with the game.

Diana Flores, 29, hopes to lead Mexico to flag football’s first-ever Olympic gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. | Jiang Hongjing/Xinhua via Getty Images

“The sisterhood, the energy, the passion,” Flores tells Sports Illustrated of why she chose flag football. “I remember the first women’s practice that I watched with my dad, and I didn’t know anything about the game. I had no idea what [the players] were doing, but I just could see how passionate they were. They were being loud, and I felt that that was a place where I could be myself. It has been that place for me all this time. It has helped me discover who I am as not only an athlete but as a woman, as a leader.”

Flores learned most of her mechanics from her dad, who played tackle football in college in Mexico City, and her late coach, Julio Ocaña. In high school, she often traveled to the United States for flag football tournaments and was homeschooled, allowing her to pursue her passion on the gridiron.

Standing at 5-foot-1, Flores has heard the “too small” criticisms her entire life—she was, after all, usually the youngest girl on the team. And yet, her slender frame may have given her an advantage in a fast-paced sport that favors the quick-footed and elusive. In flag, field sizes are shorter and narrower, rosters are smaller and there are no offensive or defensive lines. Nimbleness trumps sheer strength. During her senior collegiate season in May 2022, when she led the Monterrey Tech Borregos to their third straight national title, Flores briefly turned into a viral hit from a video of her juking out three defenders before scoring a touchdown.

Later that year, Flores captained Mexico to a 39-6 championship victory over the United States at the World Games in Birmingham, completing 20 of 28 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns. The win handed El Tri their first women’s flag football gold medal in tournament history. Three years later, Mexico triumphed over the Americans again at the 2025 World Games, 26-21. On the final play, Flores darted to her right and threw a pinpoint game-winning touchdown as time expired to clinch her country’s back-to-back title.

In time, Flores’s QB1 ascent unlocked the team’s offense, as Mexico leaned into a more technical brand of flag football built around her natural playmaking talent, agility and her free-flowing chemistry with her teammates. Though she grew up watching the NFL with her dad on the weekends, Flores wasn’t inspired by any particular men’s pro quarterback during her developmental years.

Instead, one of her longtime idols is Billie Jean King, whom she got to work with for a 2023 Super Bowl LVII commercial .

“I started playing with boys when I was 13, 14 years old. I was the only girl not only on the team, but in the league,” Flores said. “It was a great experience but it was tough, just looking around and being like, ‘Why?’ I didn’t know if [the boys] liked me or if they didn’t. … I remember coming home one day and Googling, ‘girls against boys sports,’ something like that. Someone has to have done this before. And then ‘Battle of the Sexes’ came up. And that’s how I learned about Billie Jean King and her story.

“She beat his a—,” Flores continued, with a laugh. “She became a big inspiration to me and that’s why when I met her [for the Super Bowl ad] I was starstruck. I didn’t know she was going to be there. She became a great mentor, she has stayed close to me just to guide me and be there for me.”

Flores rattled off a few other role models in her life, from tennis icon Serena Williams to Mexican racquetball player Paola Longoria to former world No. 1 golfer Lorena Ochoa. Following her breakout international success, Flores met a slew of NFL superstars at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, when she was picked to be the offensive coordinator for the AFC team under coach Peyton Manning. But her female sports idols remained untouchable.

“I think all girls go through this process of self-discovery, right?” Flores said of the existing gender barrier in sports. “It’s hard to continue pursuing something that the world tells you you have no future in. That you don’t belong there. That you’re not meant to be there, that you’re too young, too short, too a lot of things.

“... Being underestimated strengthened my mentality. To fight against all those ‘no’s since I was young, to help me to also find my ‘why,’ my purpose in this game and beyond the game as well. It taught me to have faith in something I couldn’t see back then.”

By historical accounts, flag football was born during World War II as a safer, low-risk alternative to traditional tackle football. Year by year, the wartime recreational activity crept across the globe before ushering in its modern age of popularity in the 21st century. The NFL embraced the sport in the ’90s and has since invested millions to expand flag football from the youth to collegiate levels, including promoting the game in recent Super Bowl ads . In 2002, the first men’s and women’s IFAF flag football world championships were held (the annual event currently serves as an Olympic qualifying tournament; the Mexico women’s team took home bronze and secured its berth to the L.A. Games in August). And in ‘23, flag football was officially approved as an Olympic sport.

What originated, decades ago, as a friendly game of “touch and tail” between American soldiers at Fort Meade, Maryland evolved into something much more meaningful for Flores and her legacy-in-the-making.

“I call flag football a movement of change because it’s empowering the present and future generations of girls and redefining what it means to be a woman in sports. To redefine what it means to play flag football. To change the narrative completely,” said Flores. “Flag football has become a safe space for our girls to be themselves. We were told for a long time that we couldn’t. That we couldn’t play a sport that was not meant for us. And now, girls and women, we are the ones leading the way of this next chapter of the sport.

“... The Olympics are just going to be a launching point that will bring more visibility. More stories are going to be told that will bring more role models. It’s important to have representation, so people from different parts of the world can see someone that looks like them, that speaks their language, to remind them that they belong on the big stage, too. And it will also bring investment, which is what we need to make sure that the sport continues to grow and thrive.”

Flores is set to compete for flag football’s first-ever Olympic gold medal as a member of Team Mexico, and as a newly signed Nike athlete. As part of Flores’s partnership with Nike, the 29-year-old quarterback will be at the forefront of the company’s ongoing efforts to elevate the sport on a global platform.

Already, flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports among girls in the U.S. 25 state athletic associations have sanctioned girls’ flag football as a high school varsity sport , and 17 more are running pilot programs. In the 2025-26 season, more than 102,000 girls played high school flag football , marking a 551% increase in the past four years, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Among Nike’s pledges and investments, the company has partnered with the NFL since 2021 on a $5 million grant initiative dedicated to growing girls’ flag football in high school athletics stateside.

“There’s so much more to do to make the game more accessible not only here in the states but in my country Mexico and around the world,” said Flores. “I’m just excited because I know Nike is going to help me become the best version of myself on and off the field. … Just to know that I have a purpose that goes beyond myself, that I have an opportunity to make a positive impact on girls and women and inspire others through my journey.”

One could say Flores is living out the American Dream. But, make no mistake, once the ‘28 L.A. Games come around, she’ll be playing for her own.

“To imagine me and my teammates being on the field representing our country, hearing our national anthem, having an Olympic medal on my chest” —Flores’s voice broke, briefly—“it makes me emotional every time because that’s something when I was growing up I never believed could happen. It was not there for me. It’s the dream.”