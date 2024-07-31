Simone Biles Hilariously Shares Petty Move Made By Ex-Teammate MyKayla Skinner
Simone Biles was her usual dominant self Tuesday in Paris, as she helped lead the U.S. women's gymnastics teams to a gold medal in the team final. It was Biles's fifth Olympic gold medal and made her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in Team USA history.
The win has also led to some shots being taken by Biles and other teammates at former teammate MyKayla Skinner, who recently ripped the team for a lack of work ethic. That led to Biles roasting those comments with a fantastic caption on her celebratory Instagram post.
On Wednesday, Biles shared some personal news—it seems like she has been blocked by Skinner on social media.
Update: She has been blocked:
This has all be some tremendous content from Biles. Hopefully it keeps going, because it's just too funny.