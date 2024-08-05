Snoop Dogg Calling Dressage Action With a Horse Named Gin & Juice Was Legendary
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris has created plenty of new stars through stellar performances and viral moments, from Ilona Maher's stiff-arm in rugby sevens to the ultra-casual Turkish shooter Dikec Yusuf.
Snoop Dogg was already an icon before arriving in Paris, but his star is only growing brighter by the day.
The 52-year-old rapper joined Mike Tirico and Martha Stewart on NBC and commented over highlights of a Polish dressage horse named Gin and Juice competing in Paris. Snoop Dogg's 1994 hit son "Gin and Juice" played over the highlights—and he took it away from there, launching into a freestyle rap.
Snoop Dogg is the best.
He also told Stewart and Tirico that dressage is one of his new favorite sports to watch based on the relationship between the rider and the horse.
"And I fed the horses," Snoop Dogg said. 'I'm actually really scared of horses so for me to do that I feel like I'm going somewhere."