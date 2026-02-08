SI
Off and Running (and Skiing and Skating)
SI Video Staff
SI Video Staff

01:02:23 |

Off and Running (and Skiing and Skating)

Mitch and Dan recap a full Day 1, including five medal events, U.S. mixed doubles curling, a hot mic and Ilia Malinin’s Olympic debut. Plus, they preview Lindsey Vonn’s first medal race and the rest of Day 2.

Up Next