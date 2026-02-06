Christian McCaffrey Gives Hilarious Dad Advice to Josh Allen

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joining us at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl on behalf of FedEx.

How's it going?

Going great, yeah, doing well.

Appreciate you having me.

Uh, we will get to this in just a second.

We got a nice little trophy here, but first, congratulations on a great season.

I know that you're a musically gifted guy, so if you had to describe the Niners season in one song, what would it be?

Oh, that's tough, um.

I'd probably say that song won't back down.

Tom Petty's good.

I like that.

It's on the guys are fighters, yeah.

If you had the ox court to Levi's Stadium on game day, what would you play?

What's on the playlist?

I just get one song, or we can get a couple in there, OK, a few songs.

Oh man, anything Lil Wayne, anything old Lil Wayne, no ceilings mix tape, that always fires the guys up, um.

But, uh, I don't know my music playlist is all over the place, so I would have anything from, from Lil Wayne to, to Zach Bryan to, uh, you know, Led Zeppelin, you know, I'm all over the place.

I got it.

Who, who did you want to perform at next year's halftime show?

Next year's halftime show.

Next year's halftime show.

Um, I'd like to see Lil Wayne get a halftime show.

Love that.

I love that.

I'm a big Wheezy fan.

Nice.

OK, well, 49ers fans are giving you your flowers for an exceptional season.

You're up for multiple NFL honor awards.

What did this season teach you about yourself?

Uh, I think, you know, uh, it's a good question.

Um.

I think continue to just trust the process and trust God, um, you know, I, I last year was tough.

I, I had to overcome a lot of adversity and you know there was a lot of times in the offseason where there was so much uncertainty and maybe I wasn't feeling like myself and um I just continued to trust God and continue to work every single day and I think it just proved that, you know, the fundamentals of life of, of showing up.

Uh, working hard, not letting the situation that you're in determine your, you know, your attitude and your effort.

Um, I think it just taught me that those are still true.

What was it like being a dad for the first time this season, having your daughter rooting you on on the sidelines?

Yeah, that was the best thing ever, um.

You know, good day or bad day, you come home and you see her smile.

You get to hang with her, give her a hug, give her a kiss.

It's softened as a man.

It softens you up.

There's, there's just, it is what it is, um, but it was, it's the greatest gift, uh, and I feel like the luckiest guy on the planet.

You know what?

I just talked to Josh Allen the other day who's about to become a dad.

You have any dad advice for him?

He hasn't learned how to swaddle yet, Christian.

No, yeah, my swaddles, my swaddles, you learn, you know, when you learn that though, you learn that in the hospital.

That's a good time for a dad to learn to swaddle, um.

But no, I mean, everybody's journey is differently.

Advice I'd give them was, uh, Change her first diaper or his.

I don't know if they're having a boy or a girl, but change their first diaper so you can always say that I changed your first diaper.

Yep, don't let it.

Don't let, don't let, uh, Haley do it.

Don't let the nurse do it.

You'd be, you'd be the one to do it.

That's good advice.

All right, we got this awesome trophy right here.

I know that you have teamed up with FedEx.

What do you guys got going on?

Yeah, it's, uh, again, it's a huge honor to receive this award.

It's fan voted, which makes it pretty special.

Uh, it's been around for 23 years, so it's one of the longest lasting, uh, NFL awards, and Um, they're giving away $15,000 to, uh, uh, Feeding America local food bank here in San Francisco.

Um, so it's always good to receive awards, to give back a little bit, and, uh, just a great partnership.

Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?

I mean, when, when, you know, when you play, you don't really root for other teams.

You kind of just appreciate good football.

OK, got you.

Thank you so much for stopping by.

Appreciate it.

Appreciate it.

Yep, thank you.

Awesome then I'm gonna get you in this review booth.

Uh