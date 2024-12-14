Charles Barkley Rips Rockets Playstyle, Believes They Aren't Ready to Contend
The Houston Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. After a few frustrating down years, Houston has emerged as one of the better young squads across the association.
They currently sit in toward the top of the Western Conference standings, with a record of 17-8 on the year. Houston has even clinched a spot in the NBA Cup semi-finals after taking down the Golden State Warriors in the quarterfinals.
Being one of the final four teams for the NBA Cup, Houston has a chance to take home the prize money involved. While the team has bigger plans than just the NBA Cup, one longtime basketball personality doesn't believe in them.
Former Rockets star Charles Barkley ripped into the Rockets playstyle after their game with the Warriors. While appearing on the show 'Inside the NBA', Barkley laid into his former franchise.
“They don’t have any idea how to play basketball,” the 61-year-old legend asserted, unimpressed with the team’s performance.“They’ve got a great record but they’re not ready for primetime.”
“They play the game strictly on talent. They got so much more talent than the Warriors.”Barkley continued.“The referees had to give them this game tonight.”
The Rockets shut up some critics by taking down the Warriors but many pointed to the referees in them doing so. Houston has a good collection of talent and is positioned to be a force in the Western Conference for years to come.
However, it does take win to learn how to win and Barkley wants his old team to start playing with more discopline. Barkley has been around the game for a long time and understands the difference between winning teams and losing ones.
“They have a bright future but man, they have to learn discipline, how to take care of the ball, shot selection,” Barkley concluded. "But sometimes it comes faster...they have a terrific coach and they have to learn how to take care of the ball. We gotta stop taking bad shots."
If Houston can get playoff experience this season, it would be massive for them. Being this far into the NBA Cup helps things and it could be the start of a very successful run for the Rockets.
