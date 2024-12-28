Former NBA HC Gets Honest About Why His Israeli League Team Has Struggled This Year
Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has since transitioned back to the Euroleague to become the Chairman of Maccabi's Professional Committee. Blatt has a legendary playing and coaching career between the Euroleague and NBA but is now experiencing adversity with his current team.
Maccabi is now 5-13 on the season, having lost three out of the last four matchups. However, they are coming off a big win, and are looking for ways to immediately address the problem areas moving forward.
Blatt addressed the media recently where he spoke on the current status of his team and what to expect from Maccabi moving forward.
He addressed the team’s record, as they currently sit in 16th place with a record of 4-13 in the EuroLeague.
"We were unable to replace four of the top players in the Euroleague, and that's a fact. We didn't bring in players of the same level in their place. We had to rebuild, and that means taking on players with potential future abilities."
He says a rebuild is critcal, as the roster has undergone several changes recently, disrupting the team’s success in matchups.
"It happens, and it's part of what every team goes through that needs to rebuild itself. In fact, it didn't turn out the best. If someone needs to take responsibility, then I have no problem taking it. We tried a few things and some of them didn't work."
He went on to address players in particular whose absence is impacting Maccabi. He began with Saban Lee, who has received lots of attention due to his short stint with the team.
"Let it be clear in Saben Lee's contract, and I don't know if the coaches need to read it, it was written very clearly that at the beginning of his stint he would not have to come to Israel" Blatt stated.
"The hope was that over time the situation would improve and we would be able to encourage and convince him to come. That didn't happen, so we entered a cycle where he wouldn't train with us throughout the week."
"It caused us quite a few problems and rightly frustrated the professional staff and made it difficult for the team. So the response was logical and understandable."
"Sometimes in very difficult situations you have to make decisions with an element of risk. We made and paid a price for it. If I have to take responsibility for it, I take it."
Another player missing from the roster is Yam Madar, who Blatt says dealt with financial matters in his departure.
"Regarding Madar, everything that happens, we are involved in some way. We don't sit at home and just try to be involved. In his case, it was simply a financial matter."
