Ranking NFL Offenses: Denver Broncos No. 14
In his second season at the helm, head coach Sean Payton led the Denver Broncos to a significant leap forward, guiding the team to a playoff berth before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round. Perhaps more importantly, the franchise may have finally found its quarterback of the future in Bo Nix. And now that they invested significant draft capital in a starting running back after losing Javonte Williams via free agency, the sky is the limit for this Broncos offense.
Denver Broncos Starting Offense:
QB Bo Nix
RB RJ Harvey
RB2 Jaleel McLaughlin
WR1 Courtland Sutton
WR2 Marvin Mims
WR3 Troy Franklin
TE Evan Engram
WR4 Devaugh Vele
No. 14: Denver Broncos Fantasy Football Outlook
After Denver took a chance on Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, he validated the team’s choice and rewarded fantasy football managers by finishing as the QB7 overall. The rookie signal caller tallied 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes, and 12 interceptions. Nix’s dual-threat ability made him a fantasy football goldmine as he totaled an additional 430 rushing yards on 92 carries and four rushing touchdowns. He averaged 18.7 fantasy points per game and should see a marginal increase in production as he enters Year 2 of his NFL career.
Offensively, the Broncos were in need of a more dynamic, every-down running back. Last season, their backfield combined for 1,473 rushing yards on 365 carries with nine touchdowns, while also contributing 96 receptions for 528 yards and four scores on 119 targets. However, they averaged just 5.5 yards per catch—the second-lowest mark in the league—highlighting a lack of explosiveness in the passing game. That’s where RJ Harvey comes in.
After a forgettable year of backfield roulette in Denver, the Broncos used a second-round pick on UCF’s RJ Harvey—a dynamic, dual-threat running back who fits seamlessly into Sean Payton’s long-standing offensive blueprint. Harvey finished top-three nationally in both rushing yards and touchdowns, while his advanced metrics (1.39 yards per route run, 9.9 yards after catch per reception) highlight his versatility and explosive playmaking ability. With little competition from underwhelming incumbents Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, Harvey is well-positioned to take over the lead role and potentially fill the Alvin Kamara archetype in Payton’s system. He should be viewed as a solid RB3 with RB2 upside entering his rookie season. While McLaughlin may open the year as the team’s primary third-down option, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Harvey eventually take over that role and emerge as a true workhorse in Denver’s backfield.
In the passing game, Courtland Sutton is the clear top target for Nix. The veteran eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2019, producing a career-high 14.1 fantasy points per game on his way to a WR15 finish. Sutton tallied 81 receptions on 135 targets, 1,081 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. So long as Sutton can continue to be a red-zone threat and stay healthy, he has a legitimate shot at finishing as a WR2 yet again in 2025, though it’s hard to envision him outproducing his 2024 campaign.
Outside of Sutton, Marvin Mims is the wide receiver to watch in Denver after showcasing elite upside in 2024. The second-year wideout only finished as the WR57 but flashed particularly at the end of the season when he totaled 52.3 fantasy points in the last two weeks of the season, highlighted by four touchdowns. He won’t be able to replicate that type of production on a weekly basis but he’s a big-play threat whenever he steps onto the field and his speed can take the top off of opposing defenses. He’s a great BestBall target and has a great shot at cracking the top 50 wideouts in 2025. It’s just difficult to predict when he will pop off, making him a frustrating player to own outside of BestBall formats.
The Broncos got minimal production from the tight end position last season, but the addition of Evan Engram in free agency should significantly upgrade that spot in 2025. Engram missed eight games last year and finished as the TE32 overall, but on a per-game basis, he was still a viable starter, ranking as the TE12 with 9.9 fantasy points per game. Prior to his injury-riddled campaign, Engram posted career highs across the board in Jacksonville, tallying 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. While he’s unlikely to match those numbers in Denver’s run-heavy offense, the Broncos lack a dependable chain-mover outside of Sutton. As a result, Engram could realistically finish second on the team in targets and should be viewed as a fringe TE1 heading into the 2025 fantasy season.
With a promising young quarterback in Bo Nix, a potential breakout star in RJ Harvey, and a reliable veteran anchor in Courtland Sutton, the Denver Broncos enter 2025 with an offense loaded with upside and intrigue. While question marks remain around depth and consistency—particularly in the wide receiver corps—the foundation is in place for this unit to climb even higher in the offensive rankings. If Nix continues to develop and Harvey lives up to his dual-threat potential, Denver’s offense could evolve from solid to explosive in a hurry. For fantasy managers, the Broncos offer a mix of dependable starters and high-ceiling sleepers, making them one of the most compelling mid-tier offenses heading into the season.
