Michael Dunlop Calls Out Organizers Of Armoy Race Of Legends For Funding Issues
Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop has criticized the Armoy Race of Legends organizers over funding issues, announcing that he will no longer participate in future road racing events due to the lack of budget.
In 2023, Michael secured a record 10 victories in the Armoy Race of Legends. At a recent event in Stormont held to honor him, he highlighted other challenges in road racing, apart from the funding problem. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he said:
“Funding is an issue, without a doubt, but sometimes people within the event have to look at themselves as well.
“We’ve all cried about funding, but motorcycling is down to us at the end of the day. If I get beaten, it’s because I didn’t ride hard enough. If the event’s not running properly, it’s because you didn’t work hard enough.
“Yes, we need funds, there is no doubt about that, but sometimes you have to look at yourself and ask if you are running the event as it should be. I personally don’t think some of them are.
“People are not looking at it from a business sense — they’re looking at it personally. You can’t help that, if they are not willing to look outside the box.
“There is no reason why we shouldn’t be able to get people in to watch it, if you do it properly.”
When Michael previously withdrew from the races in 2022, Armoy expressed disappointment, stating:
“The club treats all riders fairly and equally, always has done and are saddened that anyone would think otherwise. Riders enter races and withdraw for various reasons which is always disappointing."
Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said that he had been in discussions with key figures in the sport who expressed concerns about funding. He added:
“We know the unique challenges that exist, especially around insurance and things like that.
“It is something that I’ve tasked officials to look at, to make sure that we can support the sport — because it’s great for those who take part and it’s great for both the economy and for tourism as well.
“We don’t want these things not to take place because of the funding. We want to help where we can.”
The statements from the minister arrive after Michael had expressed his frustration with Armoy in July, stating that he won't be racing in the event again. He said in a statement:
“That’s me finished until the Classic (Manx Grand Prix) now.
“Again, they’ve (Armoy) supposedly got no budget now – everybody else has taken it up.
“It’s a bit of a disappointment, we’ve spent a lot of time putting the effort into the club and that’s how they repay me, so I’ll not be back.”
Michael set a new all-time record at the 2024 Isle of Man TT round with his 27th win on the Mountain Circuit, surpassing his uncle Joey Dunlop’s milestone. He then extended his record to 29 victories by claiming Supersport and Supertwin titles later in the week.