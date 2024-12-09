Exclusive: Liverpool Actively Monitoring Aston Villa Forward After Previously Missing Out on Transfer
Next summer, a striker will be at the top of the list for potential incomings into Arne Slot's Liverpool side.
Even though Darwin Nunez has shown glimpses of brilliance since joining, it has been few and far between what is expected of a €85million signing.
Diogo Jota has also been a very loyal servant at Anfield, unfortunately, the Portuguese forward has struggled to stay fit, regularly leaving Liverpool short up top.
The Reds have recently been linked with some in-form strikers such as Omar Marmoush, Marcus Thuram and Viktor Gyökeres, potentially indicating Richard Hughes is ready to splash the cash on a new striker to lead the line.
One name that has not been linked with Liverpool for a while is Aston Villa's Jhon Durán. However, according to sources close to Liverpool on SI, it is understood the Reds have had scouts regularly watching the 20-year-old striker since he joined the Villans.
In 2023, Unai Emery's side beat out Liverpool and Chelsea to the Colombian's signature and paid just over €16million to acquire him from MLS side Chicago Fire.
Last summer, West Ham were very close to agreeing a transfer worth around £35million for Durán and the 20-year-old even went viral on social media for doing the Hammers gesture amid the speculation.
After the fiasco, the striker publicly addressed the rumours, confirming it was a possibility that he could have departed in the summer.
"Yes, there was a possibility of leaving in the summer; I think there were rumours," Durán told Sky Sports.
Since then, the Colombian has been on fire for Aston Villa this campaign, scoring nine goals, with most of them coming as a substitute.
Villa are keen not to lose Durán and they are planning for the future with the 20-year-old leading their forward line, however, Liverpool remain on standby in case a repeat of last season happens again.