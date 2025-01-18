Where To Watch: Brentford v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool travel to London on Saturday to face Thomas Frank's Brentford in a crucial Premier League clash.
READ MORE: Alphonso Davies' Agent To Meet Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City & Manchester United As Contract Talks Stall
Arne Slot's team saw their lead at the top of the table cut to just four points when Arsenal beat North London rivals Tottenham on Wednesday, although the Reds have a game in hand.
It is imperative therefore that Liverpool look to get three points on the board before the Gunners take to the field against Aston Villa in Saturday's late game.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
READ MORE: 'I Have Direct News On The Player' - Journalist On Napoli Links To Liverpool Forward Federico Chiesa
UK & Ireland: The game at the Gtech Community Stadium kicks off live in the UK at 3:00 PM but will not be shown on TV or via stream.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Peacock, and it will be live from 10:00 AM ET and 9:00 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 2:00 AM AEDT on Sunday.
READ MORE: Real Madrid Not Giving Up On Signing Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold This January
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Blitz ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 4:00 PM.