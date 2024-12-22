Arne Slot Speaks Out On Chelsea's Transfer Spending Ahead of January Transfer Window
Arne Slot has opened up on Chelsea’s spending in recent transfer windows. The Dutchman joked that he might use the Blues' heavy investment to put pressure on Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group ahead of the January transfer window.
Enzo Maresca's side have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the club in 2022. They sit top of the Premier League’s money table while the Reds lie 10th, behind Bournemouth, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest, with a net spend of £141.9million in that period.
Liverpool had a quiet summer - making only one permanent signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a deal worth £10m while Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will remain on loan at Valencia before moving to Anfield next summer.
Arne Slot, who has made an impressive start to Anfield's reign since taking over Jurgen Klopp in the summer said: “Bringing players in is always a process about making the smart decision to make.
“If it’s true what you say (Jurgen Klopp didn’t sign anyone significant in summer of 2019 before winning title), maybe the owners might think, ‘okay, the best thing is to bring no players in!’
“Maybe I should be happy with how Chelsea does at the moment, that I can tell the owners, ‘yeah, but if you bring in for £1.2billion it is also a possibility to be successful!’.
“There is not only one way, that is what makes this league table interesting. There is one team who didn’t do anything in the summer except Chiesa who hasn’t played a lot yet, and one team which spent (exhales breath), and is also successful.
“It makes it interesting there are several ways of being successful. It is also nice and it’s also an identity to first look at your players and your academy and see what that brings.
“That makes football such an entertaining world that you can be successful in different ways. I think it is good for everyone that we are at the moment competing right up there.
“It is not only given to the ones that spent numerous amount of money but you can also be successful if you just stay with the team you have and look at your academy a lot.”
Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, with Chelsea having closed the gap to just two points in recent weeks, however, the Blues have played a game more.
