Billionaire Elon Musk 'Planning' To Buy £6 Billion Liverpool FC From FSG - Report
The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has decided to buy Liverpool FC, according to British newspaper Weekend Sport ('Sunday Sport' Friday Edition).
The South African-born billionaire backed Donald Trump in November's election, earning himself a role in the incoming government as head of the new Department of Government Efficiency.
As a bid to expand in his power in the UK, Musk is reportedly looking to buy a football club, with Liverpool potentially a great opportunity for the X, Tesla and SpaceX owner to bolster his political aspirations.
Although these links are not necessarily reliable, they could suggest John W. Henry could be looking to sell up and might not be staying in charge at Anfield for the long-term.
There has been mixed feedback to these reports, as many on X have expressed their dissatisfaction due to the Reds' strong socialist beliefs, whilst others have seen it as a chance for FSG's departure and new investment into the club.
Regardless, it will be interesting to see if there is any truth to these rumours. However, it would be a shock to say the least if Musk was to invest in Liverpool...