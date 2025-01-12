FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Full Details - Liverpool To Face Plymouth Argyle
Liverpool will face Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
After their 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at Anfield on Saturday, Arne Slot's team will now travel to Home Park in the next round, with matches scheduled to be played around the weekend of 8th/9th February 2025.
The draw was made after holders Manchester United knocked out Arsenal on penalties at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the Red Devils will now face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the next round.
FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
Manchester United v Leicester City
Leeds United v Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
Brighton v Chelsea
Preston North End or Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers
Exeter City v Nottingham Forest
Coventry City v Ipswich Town
Blackburn Rovers v Wolves
Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic v Fulham
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool
Everton v Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton or Swansea City v Burnley
Leyton Orient or Derby County v Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Cardiff City