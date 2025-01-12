Liverpool FC ON SI

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Full Details - Liverpool To Face Plymouth Argyle

The Reds will face the Championship outfit in the next round after seeing off Accrington Stanley on Saturday

Federico Chiesa celebrates his first Liverpool goal against Accrington Stanley
Federico Chiesa celebrates his first Liverpool goal against Accrington Stanley

Liverpool will face Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

After their 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley at Anfield on Saturday, Arne Slot's team will now travel to Home Park in the next round, with matches scheduled to be played around the weekend of 8th/9th February 2025.

The draw was made after holders Manchester United knocked out Arsenal on penalties at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the Red Devils will now face Leicester City at Old Trafford in the next round.

FA Cup
FA Cup Draw

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Manchester United v Leicester City

Leeds United v Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

Brighton v Chelsea

Preston North End or Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City v Nottingham Forest

Coventry City v Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers v Wolves

Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic v Fulham

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool

Everton v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton or Swansea City v Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby County v Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Cardiff City

