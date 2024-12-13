Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Named Premier League's Player Of The Month For November
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been adjudged the Premier League's Player of the Month for November following his impressive performances that helped the Reds to three top-flight wins.
The 32-year-old netted four times and registered an assist in last month's matches as Arne Slot's side opened up an advantage at the top of the league table. Liverpool have 35 points, four points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more.
Salah bagged the winner against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 2-1 victory at Anfield, before finding the back of the net in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa, where he also assisted Darwin Nunez's opening goal.
He then continued his impressive goalscoring streak in the Reds' 3-2 comeback win at Southampton to close out the month, with a brace to help claim three points on the south coast. This is the sixth time Salah has won the Premier League Player of the Month award (also in November 2017, February 2018, March 2018, October 2021 and October 2023).
Arne Slot has lauded Salah's outstanding displays this season. Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Fulham tie on Saturday, the Dutchman said: "And in general working really hard with the team for the ball when we don't have the ball!
"That is something that was not on your list but what is really important for us as a team as well. I work with a lot of quality players over here and Mo is definitely one of them, but he is also one of the ones who should score goals like the other attackers that we have.
"He is also part of the fact why we keep as many clean sheets as we do because we defend with 11 and we attack with 11. He is one of the ones that is the end product of one of our attacks and he's doing that really well for years in a row already for Liverpool. Let's hope we can continue doing that in the upcoming weeks as well."
Mohamed Salah has racked up 22 appearances, netted 16 goals, and provided 12 assists for Arne Slot's Liverpool so far this season in all competitions.
