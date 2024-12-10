Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Wins Player Of The Month For November
It has been announced Mohamed Salah has won the PFA Premier League fans' Player of the Month for November.
Having netted five goals and assisted two for Liverpool over the last month, Salah was the clear favourite to win it, however, he was also expected to win it in October and August when he scored in nearly every game.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer could be deemed unlucky not to pick up the award, although it would not be an understatement to state Salah has been more consistent. The Englishman stands a good chance of winning it for the current month if he carries on his impressive run of form.
The Egyptian international's exceptional performances on the pitch have somewhat been overlooked at times due to his contract expiring at the end of the season. Despite reports suggesting a deal has been offered, there has been no confirmation of any agreement between the two parties.
Salah has also been vocal in his desire for a deal to get over the line, having spoken out in a post-match interview against Southampton - as club legend Jamie Carragher received criticism for expressing his disappointment in the Reds all-time Premier League top goalscorer.
