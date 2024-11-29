Liverpool Targeting Additions In Three Separate Positions In 2025
Liverpool are considering making three new signings in 2025 as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his squad. Slot has made an impressive start to his reign as the Reds head coach since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
The Dutchman has won 17 out of his first 19 matches across all competitions as the Reds sit at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables. Liverpool have also reached the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.
The contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah have made the headlines in the past few weeks. All three players will be leaving on a free transfer if they do not put pen to paper on a new deal with their contracts expiring at the end of the season.
According to the latest update from The Athletic, Liverpool’s transfer strategy next summer will focus on three positions. Per their Liverpool reporter, James Pearce Liverpool have identified three positions – centre-back, left-back and central midfield ahead of the transfer window.
Pearce said: "Liverpool will once again consider their options at centre-back. Last summer, they were interested in Leny Yoro, but the young French defender wanted guarantees about playing time and moved from Lille to Manchester United instead.
"Liverpool would have to replace Joe Gomez if he decides to pursue a new challenge. The club’s longest-serving player opted to stay put last summer after seeing a move to Newcastle United fall through, but his game time has been limited since. His only starts so far this season have come in the Carabao Cup.
"Signing a holding midfielder was Liverpool’s priority last summer, but their sole target, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, turned down a move to Anfield. Ryan Gravenberch has excelled in the holding role so far this season, but another option in midfield would certainly be useful with Wataru Endo turning 32 in February. The Japan international is not ideally suited to Arne Slot’s brand of football.
"Left-back is another area where Liverpool could potentially strengthen in 2025. Andy Robertson will be 31 in March and his current deal only runs until the summer of 2026. It remains to be seen whether the Scotland captain earns an extension. Kostas Tsimikas, 28, has impressed at times this season but isn’t a long-term successor."
Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is already attracting interest from Liverpool as a possible replacement for Andy Robertson who has struggled for form this season.
