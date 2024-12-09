Real Madrid Target Liverpool Midfielder As Arne Slot’s Side Look At Barcelona Star As Potential Replacement
Liverpool will be looking to strengthen their Premier League title bid in the January transfer window which opens in less than three weeks, however, their main focus is on the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold,
The Reds received an unexpected break to rest and recover over the weekend after Saturday's Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed due to bad weather. As a result, they resume action on Tuesday when they travel to Girona in the Champions League.
Arne Slot's side have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and are top of the Premier League table with 35 points, four points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. The Dutchman already has his eyes set on the transfer window.
Liverpool fans were super excited on Sunday evening following reports that the club have made opening contract offers to Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk as talks are still onging over new deals in the coming weeks.
All three players have been key for Slot so far this season alongside Ryan Gravenberch. Gravenberch has been deployed as a defensive midfielder by the 46-year-old and has shone in his new role - starting all 19 games for Liverpool in the league and Champions League.
This has seen him being linked with a move away from the club. According to Fichajes.net, Gravenberch is at the centre of a possible move in January. The report claims that his impressive performances for the Reds have aroused the interest of Real Madrid.
Madrid sees Gravenberch as the perfect fit for their midfield which already consists of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde.
It is believed that if the 22-year-old decides to leave Anfield it will trigger a domino effect involving Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. De Jong is a target for the Reds to cover the potential departure of his compatriot.
After missing out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer, Liverpool could do well to bring in an experienced player like Frenkie de Jong who Barca are open to sell in 2025. Liverpool are reportedly ready to make €30million bid for the midfielder whose contract expires in 2026. He has yet to agree a new deal as negotiations are currently at a standstill.