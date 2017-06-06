Romelu Lukaku is not mincing words about his future with Everton. It's clear there isn't one.

Lukaku, who was talking to reporters while on international duty with Belgium, declared that returning to the Toffees is not an option and that he has an agreement with another club in the Premier League. Lukaku has most prominently been linked with a return to Chelsea and a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The Belgian forward was the second-leading scorer in the Premier League last season, scoring 25 goals. That was an improvement on his 18-goal campaign in 2015-16, with Lukaku coming into his own with Ronald Koeman's squad. It appears, though, that he will look to flourish in a new jersey next season.

"My agent knows what's going to happen and I know as well," Lukaku told Sky Sports. "I'm staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go. I'm just going to rest for a few days and then just prepare for next season. I want to put the time in on my holiday to take everything to another level and be better than I was last year."