The U.S. men's national team has met Ghana in each of the last three World Cups, but the two sides meet again with the Americans tuning up for another competition.

With the start of the Gold Cup just days away, Bruce Arena's USA takes on the African power in Connecticut (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, UniMas) in a friendly to prepare for the CONCACAF tournament. With Arena leaving a number of U.S. veterans and European-based players out, plenty have an opportunity to prove their worth ahead of the competition–and perhaps beyond, with the Gold Cup used by many as a launch pad to World Cup roster spots.

Ghana features a number of USA-based players, with NASL and Miami FC star Kwadwo Poku joined by MLS players Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Mohammed Abu (Columbus), Gershon Koffie (New England) and David Accam joining veteran Asamoah Gyan to help lead the Black Stars.

Dom Dwyer, the English-American making his USA debut after securing his citizenship earlier this year, had the Americans' first chance in the 14th minute, sneaking in behind the back line to run onto a flicked-on ball from Dax McCarty through the midfield. His first touch took him wide right, though, and his pulled-back chance on goal was saved easily.

Dwyer made good on a chance four minutes later, though. With a deflected ball looping into his path, Dwyer turned in a gorgeous volley from close range to give the USA the 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Here are lineups for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

DEFENDERS: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Kenny Saief (Gent), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution),Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

GHANA

GOALKEEPERS: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

DEFENDERS: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew SC), Lumor Agbenyenu (1860 Munich), Jerry Akaminko (Eskiserhispor), John Boye (Sivasspor), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Nicholas Opoku (Berekum Chelsea), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty Professionals), Rashid Sumalia (Al Gharafa)

MIDFIELDERS: Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew SC), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Ofori Ebenezer (Stuttgart), Gershon Koffie (New England Revolution), Kwadwo Poku (Miami FC), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor)

FORWARDS: David Accam (Chicago Fire), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich), Asamoah Gyan (Al-Alhi), Majeed Waris (Lorient)