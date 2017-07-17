Manchester United continues its summer tour in the United States when it takes on MLS's Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium Monday night.

Manchester United opened its preseason with a comfortable 5-2 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night, with Romelu Lukaku playing in his first match for the Red Devils, who played different groups of 11 in each half and will likely give plenty of players a chance to play Monday, as Jose Mourinho surveys his team.

Marcus Rashford scored twice against the Galaxy, while Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial rounded out the scoring for the visitors before a Giovani Dos Santos late double made the score more respectable.

Real Salt Lake currently sits in ninth place in MLS's Western Conference, with a 6-12-2 record, though the club is coming off a 6-2 win over the Galaxy prior to the break for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

How to Watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN