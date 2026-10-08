Exclusive: In Season 2 of Apple TV’s 'Stick,' Pryce Cahill Bets on Himself

Pryce Cahill & Co. are back on the links.

Ahead of Season 2 of Apple TV’s acclaimed dramedy Stick, starring Owen Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay, Sports Illustrated can exclusively share new images from the show’s sophomore iteration, out Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Owen Wilson and Peter Dager in 'Stick' S2. | Courtesy of Apple

Owen Wilson and Peter Dager in 'Stick' S2. | Courtesy of Apple

Owen Wilson, Marc Maron and Mariana Treviño in 'Stick' S2. | Courtesy of Apple

A new trailer was also released Thursday.

In its latest installment, Stick busies itself not with wunderkind Santi Wheeler (Dager), whose burgeoning golf career and partnership with washed-up star Pryce Cahill (Wilson) carried Season 1, but rather with Cahill himself, who sets out to determine just how good a golfer he could have been had his once-illustrious career continued.

“In Season 1, Pryce was a mentor to Santi, and we flipped that a bit in Season 2,” showrunner and creator Jason Keller tells SI. “Pryce bets on himself. He asks the question: Was I as good as everybody said I was, and if that’s true, do I still have it? And if I still have it, how can I prove it?”

Season 2 will introduce a new character in service of this goal: Amanda, a “brilliant” golf coach who knew Pryce back in his heyday.

“She is somebody who, probably more than anybody else in his life, knows who the guy is and is willing to call him out on the things that he does to avoid being the best version of himself that he can be,” Keller says of the character, played by actress Rhea Seehorn. “She is a whip-smart, brilliant, hard-nosed coach that absolutely challenges Pryce and forces him to look at his past and his relationship with the game of golf in a way that, not only forces him to be a better person, but also helps his golf game.”

Timothy Olyphant, who briefly played Pryce’s rival Clark Ross in Season 1, will return in a more regular capacity in Season 2, this time as somewhat of Cahill’s motivator.

And of course, fans can still expect lots of drama from beloved characters like Mitts, Zero, Elena and, most notably, Santi, who ended Season 1 by losing the ReadySafe Invitational.

“Everybody’s back, and everybody has a full, fun story that they’re all pursuing. It was really good to have this family back together and figuring out the next steps of their lives, both separately and together,” Keller muses.

The crew shot the new season in Los Angeles, where it spent plenty of time on the course (go figure). And although golf is more of a background character than anything (it’s the interpersonal relationships that drive the show—no pun intended), Keller insists that he and his creative team take the sport incredibly seriously. How else would you believe these players are as good as they say they are?

“We really want to get the golf right, and so that was both the challenge and also the joy of this season—shooting a lot of golf, getting it right,” he says.

Outside their fave storylines and jokes, fans can expect to learn a lot more about Wilson’s Cahill in Season 2, whose upbringing and origin story are front and center this time around.

“We meet his father, who introduced him to the game of golf, and we really start to better understand, as Pryce does this season, how he was built, how he sees the game of golf,” Keller explains. “That was really the coolest thing to develop this season and to discover, which was: Where did this guy come from?”

The first two episodes of Stick's Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV on Nov. 4, with new episodes released weekly through Dec. 30.