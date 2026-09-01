Before he was preparing to take on the role of Yankees icon Lou Gehrig in a biopic or starring as a college quarterback in Chad Powers, Glen Powell was a kid rooting for the Longhorns and playing sports (and occasionally stealing a golf cart when he lost a championship). Meanwhile his co-star, Quentin Plair, was a wide receiver for North Carolina P.B.C. (pre–Bill Belichick) before making the switch to acting, an experience that has likely influenced his portrayal of Coach Byrd in the Hulu show.

Ahead of the college football season, when Powell is often seen strolling the Texas sidelines, we caught up with the actors to ask them the hard-hitting questions. (Have they ever cheated? Would they pick one football player-sized chicken or 10 chicken-sized football players? We have to know!) And don’t fret, Season 2 of Chad Powers premieres on Sept. 3 on Hulu, just in time for the return of college ball.

Sports Illustrated: What is your earliest sports memory?

Glen Powell: I scored a game-winning touchdown in the flag football championship and it got called back cause the coach of the other team donated the scoreboard. Taught me a lot about how life works.

Quentin Plair: At the age of 5, walking up to strangers and saying, “Hi my name is Quentin and I'm going to the NBA.”

SI: Are you superstitious?

GP: I feel like sports superstitions are the athlete equivalent of astrology. Is it a science? No. Will I let it control my life? Absolutely.

QP: Of course not, I just wear the same Miami hat, jersey, shorts and socks on game days for the fashion statement.

Before playing Coach Byrd in ‘Chad Powers,‘ Plair starred in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things‘ and ‘Welcome to Chippendales.‘ | Courtesy of Hulu

SI: What was your last workout?

GP: I just spent the last hour throwing my niece and nephew into the pool. Bout to do a protein shake and a Capri-Sun.

QP: Despite this torn achilles, I just did leg day.

SI: Have you ever cheated?

GP: When I was 8 years old I was chosen to do one of those halftime contests. They brought me out on the court at a Texas basketball game. They put a blindfold on me and said that if I found the mascot, Bevo, I would win Hershey’s chocolate for a year. When they put the blindfold on me I could actually see under it a little bit—so I found Bevo and won the chocolate. Glad I finally got that off my chest.

QP: In sports ... no. In monopoly vs. my grandmother ... I plead the Fifth.

SI: If you were to die and come back as a sports figure, who would it be?

GP: Seems like Ronaldo really pulled a good ticket in the life lottery.

QP: Morbid, but probably LeBron James.

SI: Who is the most overrated athlete and why?

GP: I am gonna say Kim Jong Il. I know I’m in the minority here, but I have doubts about his 38 under par.

QP: Micheal Jordan. He's definitely one of the greatest ever, but people act like you don't even deserve an opinion if you have anyone over him.

SI: What do you value most in teammates?

GP: Hygiene is underrated.

QP: Teammates who realize I'm always open... Shout out Keyshawn Johnson.

SI: How would you describe yourself as a teammate?

GP: I don’t like to let people down. I wasn’t always the most naturally gifted athlete, but I would never be outworked. When my dad coached my basketball team, he used to give out this thing called the Hustle Award after every game to whoever showed that grit. I felt like I always loved that quality in people. Heart is what makes sports great.

QP: Loyal, hardworking, determined and always talking trash. I'm the guy who's gonna tell the other team what we're gonna do, what we are currently doing, and what we did to them afterwards.

Though Powell worked with Peyton and Eli Manning for the show, the actor has an allegiance to Longhorns QB Arch Manning when it comes to picking favorites in the family. | Lori Schmidt/Columbus Dispatch/Imagn Images

SI: What is your greatest sports heartbreak?

GP: When I played competitive golf as a kid, I blew the city championship on the final hole and had a crash-out on the trophy stand where I ended up stealing a golf cart and hiding in a tree for several hours. I’ve learned to lose more elegantly since then.

QP: Not being able to go to Stanford and play football.

SI: Who would you play in the movie of their life?

GP: Lou Gehrig.

QP: If they ever do a Justin Gatlin biopic they better call me.

SI: Peyton or Eli?

GP: Arch is my favorite Manning. Sad those other two dudes couldn’t get into Texas. I wish them the best.

QP: Eli because he was throwing to Hakeem Nicks.

SI: Would you rather fight one football player-sized chicken or 10 chicken-sized football players?

GP: I’ll smoke whatever you’re smoking.

QP: One football player-sized chicken—Popeyes for everybody.