Ranking the Top 25 Athletes to Ever Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

There are a few distinct moments in an athlete’s life that mark the pinnacle of their profession. Hoisting a Lombardi Trophy after winning a Super Bowl. Hanging a gold medal around their neck at the Olympics. Dousing themselves in milk after crossing the finish line first in the Indianapolis 500.

Then of course, there’s the real crowning achievement of athletics: Winning the Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy.

The beloved competition show returns for a 35th season on Tuesday, when a trio of new athletes will enter the ballroom with their sights set on becoming America’s next darling of dance. Olympic gold medalist figure skater Amber Glenn, Savannah Bananas sensation Jackson Olson and two-time gold-medal-winning Paralympian Ezra Frech will begin one of the most grueling journeys in reality television, but thankfully, there is a lengthy lineage of sportsmen and sportswomen for them to learn from.

Eighty-six athletes have competed across the first 34 seasons of the show, proving to viewers that, even for the nation's most famous movers and shakers, dance is not for the weak. Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis couldn’t finish the competition due to an injury. Beach volleyball legend Misty May-Treanor tore an Achilles in Week 3 and had to drop out. It takes a lot of guts to put oneself out on the dance floor for public scrutiny, and it's a choice that comes with a fair amount of risk. But twelve athletes have also had that risk pay off in a major way ... specifically by winning the competition and forever etching themselves into DWTS lore.

Who should Glenn, Olson and French most try to emulate in their pursuit of the Mirrorball? Below, we ranked the top 25 athletes to take to the DWTS ballroom, based on a combination of judges’ scores, competition level and the good old-fashioned eye test. Let’s dive in:

Honorable mentions: Jacoby Jones (Season 16, 2013, third place); Tonya Harding (Season 26, 2018, third place); Jordan Chiles (Season 30, 2025, third place); Josh Norman (Season 26, 2018, second place); Jerry Rice (Season 2, 2006, second place)

25. Nastia Liukin

Season 20, 2015, fourth place

Gymnasts who join the DWTS ranks sometimes struggle to win over audiences, as they’re often held to a higher standard than your average celeb competitor. But I feel comfortable saying that what happened to Liukin in her year was a mockery and a sham. She posted the highest score among her competitors in four of the nine weeks she was on the show, more than anyone else on her season, and was left out of the trio that made the finals. Not shockingly, she could deliver the sort of intensity and sharp movements that also led her to win gold in the all-around in Beijing, but was also effortlessly charming and fleet-footed , like she was in her cameo for the season’s finale (which, again, she should’ve been competing in). —Zach Koons

24. Calvin Johnson Jr.

Season 23, 2016, third place

When a man comes waltzing (get it?) into the ballroom at 6'5", he's hard to miss, for better or for worse. The former outcome was the case for Megatron, who continued a long lineage of wide receivers to thrive on the show. Rather than toe-tapping in the end zone, Johnson tapped his way around the ballroom and showed off plenty of the quick lower-body movements that made him one of the best route-runners of his era in the NFL. He ultimately just wasn’t versatile enough to win and struggled more than his fiercest competition (actually two other athletes, but more on them later) when having to dance slower ballroom styles. —Z.K.

23. David Ross

Season 24, 2017, second place

Perhaps no one’s stock was as high nationally (or at least outside of the state of Ohio) as Ross, the All-American catcher for the Cubs team that broke the franchise’s 108-year World Series drought. And frankly, it was those American votes that carried him all the way to a runner-up finish despite not landing a 10 from the judges until his second-to-last dance. He never had the highest score in any week, but he did debut to “Go Cubs Go” and had a very, uh, memorable Magic Mike–themed jazz routine to 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop.” —Z.K.

22. Ilona Maher

Season 33, 2024, second place

There’s an argument to be made that no contestant on DWTS has elevated the show’s profile among young viewers as much as Maher, who carried a massive TikTok audience with her to the program. She was then a treat to watch, and her response after a disappointing dance— “uh, been better Carrie Ann” —is now part of my daily lexicon. She blended poise with power, at one point lifting her partner Alan Bersten onto her shoulder in one fell swoop. There was definitely improvement over the course of her run, but Maher never posted the week’s highest score, so her loyal followers weren’t enough to put her over the top. —Z.K.

21. Aly Raisman

Season 16, 2014, fourth place

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman didn’t get the Mirrorball, but she did appear on the season of DWTS immediately following the London Olympics, when she and the rest of her “Fierce Five” received a gold in the team all-around … so certainly, she had a nice consolation prize waiting for her at home. Regardless, though, Raisman’s work on the show was strong, stereotypical for gymnasts used to artistic performances and razor-thin margins of error, and she was just the second-ever tumbler to appear on the program. —Brigid Kennedy

20. Warren Sapp

Season 7, 2008, second place

There’s basically no way that Tina Turner could have predicted that her rendition of “Proud Mary” would produce one of the show's most electric dances, and from Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, at that. Sapp played in the NFL at 300 pounds, but that didn’t slow him down for a second as he gallivanted all over the dance floor, flipping partner Kym Johnson with ease and offering up more jazz hands than we ever could’ve dreamed of. I’d wager a guess that no one anticipated the standout defensive lineman would make waves on DWTS, but he was a real crowd favorite, beating out NSYNC star Lance Bass to finish as the runner-up. —Z.K.

19. Stacy Kiebler

Season 2, 2006, third place

Professional wrestler Kiebler actually placed third in her season, behind NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (he earned an honorable mention up top) and ex-boyband phenom Drew Lachey. In my opinion, though, she should have been higher—at least ahead of Rice. DWTS is a bit of a popularity contest at the end, so that might have hurt her. But she certainly deserves a spot on these rankings, and not only as remuneration for Bruno Tonioli referring to her as a “weapon of mass seduction” on live television. (Classic Bruno.) —B.K.

18. Laila Ali

Season 4, 2007, third place

Season 4 was a three-horse race, and Ali was just as competitive as the two men she finished behind. The daughter of “The Greatest” followed in his footsteps as a boxer, but also as a bona fide performer. She retired from boxing after going 24–0 and almost did the same on DWTS, posting the highest score four times and making it to the finale. Her first perfect score, and just the second by any dancer at the time on her season, came on this electric Samba , one that would definitely still hold up on today’s show. —Z.K.

17. Adam Rippon

Season 26, 2018, first place

Athletes have had so much success on DWTS that the good folks at ABC opted to do an “athletes” season in 2018—and then we only got four weeks of dances! I get it; athletes are busy. But don’t tease me with Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Tonya Harding and then yank it all away from me! Anyway, Rippon posted the highest score every week and was riding the popularity wave of his Olympic performance in Pyeongchang just a few months prior. He never quite wowed, but he was the best in a season where we didn’t get the chance to see folks really improve all that much. What you saw was what you got. —Z.K.

16. Evan Lysacek

Season 10, 2010, second place

Though Rippon may have the Mirrorball to prove it, I think Lysacek was the best male figure skater to appear on the show. There’s something about how fluidly he moves, as if he were gliding around on the ice. Plus, anytime you can interpret an Argentine tango to a version of Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows,” you have my attention. Then, if you follow that up with an intense paso doble to “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence? Did I just like Lysacek’s music choices? No, no, he was genuinely great and had four high scores; he just couldn’t beat out the freight train that was Nicole Scherzinger. —Z.K.

15. Hines Ward

Season 12, 2011, first place

Listen—I’m a Steelers fan, so that might cloud my judgment here a little bit. But Ward, one of the best wide receivers in football history, did bring home the trophy, after all. And he was the first male contestant to win the show since Donny Osmond in Season 9. I won’t lie, he would probably get clobbered if he were competing now, considering the show’s increased profile and difficulty, but he still had the highest per-dance average and the highest cumulative score of his year, so that’s got to count for something. —B.K.

14. Paige VanZant

Season 22, 2016, second place

UFC fighters hadn’t had very successful stints on the show until VanZant arrived and made quite the impression. There was a real theatricality that she brought to the ballroom that mirrored her approach and personality in the Octagon. But there was no violence in the way VanZant danced. She had excellent chemistry with partner Mark Ballas and was the consummate performer, coupling dance versatility with top-tier acting—a winning combination on this show. —Z.K.

13. Jason Taylor

Season 6, 2008, second place

Before Sapp, Taylor paved the way for the big fellas to succeed. At 6'6", he glided across the floor in an early-round Viennese waltz to show that he meant business. He still had a good amount of fun too, dancing a Paso Doble to the Monday Night Football theme. In any other year, Taylor might’ve won. He just ran into a juggernaut (coming later on this list), who put together one of the most dominant runs the show has ever seen. —Z.K.

12. Hélio Castroneves

Season 5, 2007, second place

Season 15, 2012, tenth place

Some athleticism naturally translates itself to dance, which is why the world's figure skaters and even football players end up being quick learners. But race car drivers? No chance, right? Wrong—and Castroneves was the first to break the mold. The four-time Indy 500 winner vastly exceeded expectations, churning out perfect scores in four of his final six performances. If we’re being completely honest, he probably shouldn’t have beaten Mel B, but the fact that we can say an IndyCar driver beat a Spice Girl on a dance competition show is a Mad Libs I could have never predicted. That said, he returned for the All-Star season a few years later and wasn’t quite as successful, hence why he’s docked a few spots on this list. —Z.K.

11. Donald Driver

Season 14, 2012, first place

If there is one thing Donald Driver has got—besides a spot in the Packers Hall of Fame (he is the team’s all-time reception leader, after all)—it’s swag. The four-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champ started his season of DWTS near the bottom of the leaderboard but ended it by catching the Mirrorball alongside partner Peta Murgatroyd. The pair didn’t get a perfect 10 until their freestyle in the finals , but every sports fan knows it’s not over ‘til it’s over, anyway. Even better, both Driver and Murgatroyd performed that routine atop a gridiron-themed stage while wearing green and yellow costumes, much to the delight of the cheeseheads in the audience. —B.K.

10. James Hinchcliffe

Season 23, 2016, second place

Another IndyCar driver! What’s in the water over there??? I kid, because if you didn’t know who Hinchcliffe was before the show, you probably would’ve mistaken him for a professional ballroom dancer. His tango with blindfolded partner Sharna Burgess was one of the most captivating performances I’ve ever seen on the show. He then had a different partner for Halloween week and, dressed as the Joker to Jenna Johnson’s Harley Quinn, and threw down the first of his four perfect scores on the season. I guess six IndyCar wins and 18 podiums are a worthy accomplishment, but does it top a runner-up finish on one of the most competitive seasons of DWTS? Perhaps not.

9. Amy Purdy

Season 18, 2014, second place

Much of the appeal of Dancing With the Stars is learning more about the celebs catching touchdowns and winning medals, and watching as they approach a competitive task we can actually all relate to: not looking a fool while dancing. Learning more about Purdy, then, both of whom's legs were amputated below the knee after a near-death infection, was tremendously inspiring. The snowboarder was the first Paralympian and first double amputee to compete, and she was a natural—I found myself with a constant “how on Earth is she doing this?” look on my face while rewatching her run. Huge shout-out to partner Derek Hough for not shrinking down the choreography, but rather pushing Purdy to be the best version of herself she could be: a damn good dancer. —Z.K.

8. Emmitt Smith

Season 3, 2006, first place

Season 15, 2012, fourth place

In full transparency, I was a bit too young to have witnessed Smith’s 2006 DWTS season (or his legendary football career) in real time, but thankfully, he snagged an All-Star bid in 2012, too. Sure, I have always been particularly partial to Cheryl Burke, Smith’s partner in both seasons, and sure, maybe that influenced my perspective on both his runs (first place in 2006, and 4th in 2012). But I’d also say that his strong highlight reel should rightfully be graded on a curve considering 1) the way the show’s difficulty has increased over the years; and 2) his pioneering appearance as only the second NFL player to appear on the show and first to win. He’s a Hall of Famer in Canton and in L.A. —B.K.

7. Rashad Jennings

Season 24, 2017, first place

I think we can all agree that DWTS’ male contestants sometimes struggle more than the women, and especially at the start of the competition, when the majority of celebrities are no more than high-profile window dressing on the arms of their pro.

Not for Rashad Jennings, though. From the minute he hit the stage in Week 1, the former NFL running back (and Pitt export, mind you—my hometown college team) proved he was more than just arm candy, and genuinely looked as comfortable during the premiere as some dancers look in the finale. Pro Emma Slater did a great job choreographing to his strengths, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a tear in my eye after a gorgeous Week 4 performance that ended in an emotional embrace with his dad. A top 10-worthy run. —B.K.

6. Iman Shumpert

Season 30, 2021, first place

When I think about the quintessential dance from Dancing With the Stars, yes, I think of one performed by one of LeBron James's longest running mates. Daniella Karagach, Shumpert’s pro partner, was nominated for an Emmy for the “Us”-inspired Halloween dance, which also made its way to the Inside the NBA desk and across the basketball community writ large. Honestly, it may be the most memorable and most popular dance in the history of the show.

Shumpert’s up-and-down run kept him from being higher up this list, but he wasn’t a one-hit wonder. His final freestyle to Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” was equally as epic, and enough to land the 2016 NBA champion the only Mirrorball for a basketball player. —Z.K.

5. Kristi Yamaguchi

Season 6, 2008, first place

Anyone familiar with the 2005 Disney Channel original movie Go Figure? Just me? Well, for those missing out on a seminal classic, the best line in the capital-F Film is as follows: “Kristi Yamaguchi, take me away!”

Such was the sentiment watching the superstar compete on DWTS back in 2008, when she was also the first figure skater to appear on the show. She averaged 28.33 points per dance during her Mirrorball-clinching run—the highest until Meryl Davis in 2014 (more on that later)—and never received a mark lower than an 8 from any of the three judges. In fact, she and partner Mark Ballas received 9s across the board in Week 1. Take me away, indeed. —B.K.

4. Apolo Anton Ohno

Season 4, 2007, first place

I’m not sure if Ohno is a better speed skater or a dancer, and if you remember much about his runs at the 2002, ’06 and ’10 Olympic Games, you’ll know that’s high praise. He bought into the competition right away, understanding that when you’re going up against a fan favorite like Joey Fatone, you have to bring your A Game. Are five perfect scores across four different dances good enough? Clearly. He also got the call for the All-Star season and came back to finish fifth, adding two more perfect scores in the process. —Z.K.

3. Laurie Hernandez

Season 23, 2016, first place

Perhaps the best part of Olympian Laurie Hernandez’s run on Season 23 of Dancing With the Stars was that you might have even forgotten why, exactly, she was on the show in the first place. Gymnasts typically do well on the show for obvious reasons, but might also find themselves leaning a bit too heavily on high-flying acrobatics instead of fancy feet. Hernandez, however, did a great job straddling both worlds (no pun intended), as best evidenced by her freestyle with partner Val Chmerkovskiy , as well as the pair’s tango to “Cell Block Tango” (pun intended). —B.K.

2. Meryl Davis

Season 18, 2014, first place

Meryl Davis should get a spot on this list for her facial expressions alone (the chemistry in her foxtrot with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy? Fuhgeddaboudit!), but truthfully, such gravitas was to be expected of the Olympic medalist and two-time figure skating world champion, who proved just as elegant and precise on the stage as she did in the rink. She broke Yamaguchi’s record for the highest overall average score (28.4) during her championship run in 2014, and reportedly still holds that record to this day. GOAT behavior. And if you’re still not convinced of her No.2 spot, simply watch her perfect 10-winning Argentine tango and get back to me. —B.K.

1. Shawn Johnson

Season 8, 2009, first place

Season 15, 2012, second place

At long last, we’ve arrived at the top of the list, and it’s only fitting that Johnson should add another first-place accolade to her decorated career. Hang this article in your office, Shawn. please, it would be our pleasure. Johnson and partner Derek Hough were a force of nature and had to beat out a stellar Gilles Marini to win the Mirrorball, making Johnson the youngest champion (17 years old) in the show’s history. She then went back for All-Stars, where she broke out a quickstep in Week 3 that Bruno Tonioli called “the best routine I have seen in 15 seasons in America.” That season turned into another death match with Melissa Rycroft, a The Bachelor winner who finished 3rd behind Johnson on their initial 2009 run together. Johnson ended up falling on the losing side of the pair's 2012 bout, but still grabbed second in All-Stars to cement herself as the show’s greatest competitor. —Z.K.