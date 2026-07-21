2030 World Cup Prediction Market: Spain Leads France to Win Next World Cup

It’s never too late to look ahead and prediction markets agree with opening markets for the 2030 World Cup already up and Spain sitting at the top of the board. France and Argentina round out the three strongest prices to win the World Cup in 2030.

Only Spain, France, and Argentina sit above 10% on Kalshi’s World Cup market. Both Brazil and England round out the top five.

2030 World Cup Winner - Kalshi

Spain 18%

France 15%

Argentina 9%

Brazil 8%

England 8%

Trading on Spain to win right now, four years in advance, offers a 3.9x return. At a $100 trade this early, a $398.05 profit is made.

Spain’s “Golden Generation”

Spain is ahead of schedule. Oyarzabal, Rodri, and Unai Simón will operate as veterans while the team is led by young superstars in Lamine Yamal, Gavi, and Pau Cubarsi. All of whom already played this summer and are 27 years of age or younger. Joan García is the clear successor to Unai Simón at goalkeeper.

Strengthening its case is that Spain is also operating as one of the host nations in 2030.

France, Mbappe’s search continues

2030 is probably one of Mbappé’s last shots as France’s leader to capture a World Cup title. Mbappe will undoubtedly be the captain of France’s squad at 31 years of age. The squad will blend veterans and rising stars, including Ousmane Dembele and emerging young talent in Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

Post Messi era Argentina

Argentina will be a very different and more experienced unit, even without Lionel Messi. The focus will likely shift to Nico Paz and Alexis Mac Allister while Enzo Fernandez, Gonzalo Montiel, and Julian Alvarez surround.

As of right now, speculation leans toward Emiliano Martinez remaining as the goalkeeper at 38 years old at the time.

Under manager Lionel Scaloni, Argentina is 18-3-3 in international play without Messi.

Brazil and England return stars

Both Brazil and England return stars in Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to lead their respective squads. Questions remain about their young incoming talent.

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