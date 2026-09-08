49ers vs Rams Kalshi Market Heavily Favors Rams to Dominate in Australia

The first Thursday Night Football of the season heads to Melbourne, Australia, and features an NFC West matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Kalshi’s NFL market heavily leans on the Rams getting an early win.

The Rams are 64% on the moneyline and 3.5-point favorites on the spread. The Rams and 49ers split the regular-season series last year, with the first game an overtime win for the Niners and the second a blowout 42-26 win for the Rams. A $10 trade profits $5.01 on the Rams and $16.58 for the 39ers.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Moneyline : 49ers (36%) vs. Rams (64%

: 49ers (36%) vs. Rams (64% Spread : Rams -3.5 (51%)

: Rams -3.5 (51%) Over/Under: 47.5 (52% Over)

Rams ready to make a statement

The Rams come into this one with all the hype. On offense, this was the number one-ranked unit in the NFL last season and brought back every starter on that side of the ball.

The defense is where things look stronger than last year. They added Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald to a defensive line that was already top-10 in sacks and top-15 against the run. Donald is questionable in Week 1 following his return.

In the secondary, they added Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson from Kansas City after finishing bottom-15 in passing yards allowed.

New look 49ers receiver room

The 49ers offense was a top-5 passing attack in the NFL last season, averaging 244.5 yards despite Brock Purdy only playing nine games and Mac Jones finishing the season.

This time around, Purdy is back to full strength. San Francisco added Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel in free agency and drafted De’Zhaun Stribling in the second round.

Trends to watch

Despite the 1-1 split last season, the Rams have dominated, winning four of the last five meetings. The 49ers have kept it close, with three of the four losses coming within a touchdown and two by three points or fewer.

Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:35 p.m. on Netflix from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

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