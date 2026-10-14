Aaron Boone Out? Kalshi Market Trends Up for Yankees to Move On

Outside of the ongoing MLB Playoffs, eyes have been all over the New York Yankees and whether or not they’ll move on from Aaron Boone as manager (and Brian Cashman as GM, but that's a different story). Kalshi’s MLB market is beginning to trend up on Boone being out as manager, with a 52% chance he is fired.

Boone’s price to be out as the Yankees manager has spiked over the last week, jumping from 27% to 52% in just five days. Kalshi settles the market based on whether Boone is still the Yankees manager by December 1. A $10 trade on the Yankees firing Boone by then profits $6.87.

Pro Baseball: Managers Out (Aaron Boone) -- Kalshi

Yes: 52%

No: 70%

Will Aaron Boone Out By Date? - Kalshi

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Media tells a different narrative

Despite Boone’s price of being fired rising, several rumors and reports suggest that he could last through the 2027 season. Yankees writer Brendan Kuty suggested that it is “unlikely” that a change will happen this offseason.

“Boone is entering the final year of a two-year contract extension, and considering Cashman voiced support for him Wednesday, it’s unlikely there will be a change before 2027.”

MLB.com writer Bryan Hoch also suggested that owner Hal Steinbrenner is not seeking a change this offseason and will let his contract run through the 2027 season before making a decision.

Time to move on?

While Boone has led the Yankees to the playoffs in eight of his nine years with one World Series appearance, he has not lived up to the standard of previous managers before him. Joe Girardi and Joe Torre each won championships in their first eight seasons. It’s been 17 years since the Yankees last won a World Series in 2009.

Since the Yankees hired Boone in 2018, they’ve gone 18-5 against teams seeded lower than them in the playoffs and 9-25 against higher-seeded teams. They’ve also only advanced against a higher-seeded team once, 2020 against the Cleveland Guardians.

With all signs pointing towards the Yankees retaining Boone for the 2027 season, he’ll be operating without an extension, making it much easier for them to move on in the middle of next season rather than this offseason.

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