Aaron Glenn to Be Fired Market Trending Up on Kalshi Amidst Jets Struggles

To no surprise, the New York Jets coaching carousel might be spinning again as Kalshi’s NFL head coaches to be fired market lists Aaron Glenn at the top of the board with a 62% chance of being fired.

Glenn opened the season with a 25% chance of being fired before the Jets got off to a 1-3 start to their season which brought his price up to 62%. Kalshi settles based on if he is still with the team by March 1. A $10 trade on Glenn being fired profits $5.70.

Will Aaron Glenn be fired this season? - Kalshi

Yes 62%

No 46%

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Glenn’s case to stay despite struggles.

The Jets entered with little hype. They were coming off a 3-14 season in Aaron Glenn’s first season with a bottom-three offense and defense.

While things have taken a slight upward turn with both their points per game and points allowed trending up, they still find themselves 1-3 to start the year and with no real direction moving forward.

It’s also worth noting that Geno Smith is playing at a higher level than many might’ve expected with 902 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. Also, depite the Jets 1-3 record, they were victorious in Week 1 and lost their next two games by single possessions before losing 23-12 to the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

Glenn has also seen significant injuries to his roster to start the year. Breece Hall, Mason Taylor, Adonai Mitchell, Kingsley Enagbare, Jarvis Brownlee and several other key contributors have missed time early on.

Glenn and the Jets could make good on their early struggles with several winnable games remaining against the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins twice, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals.

Looking at Week 5, the Jets are favored to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns as 56% home favorites. It’s back to being underdogs in Week 6 on the road against the now 2-2 New England Patriots with a 27% chance to win.

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