Alabama Closing Gap on Georgia in Polymarket College Football National Championship

The Tide are rolling as Alabama is rising up Polymarket’s National Championship market and gaining steam on the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama is up to a 12.8% chance to win the National Championship this season.

Bama was down to a 4.2% chance to win the championship following two straight losses to Georgia and Tennessee. However, they’ve turned things around since, jumping nearly 8% over their last two games.

A $10 trade on Alabama winning the National Championship profits $66.08.

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Tide on the rise

Alabama has cleared all doubts about its National Championship aspirations since losing to Georgia and Tennessee as outright favorites. Bama followed up the two straight losses with a 31-20 win at home against Texas A&M and a 31-13 road win against No. 14 LSU in Week 10.

Keelon Russell’s elite form over the last two weeks has led the charge in Alabama’s rising price. He went for 311 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against Texas A&M and completed 63.3% of his pass attempts. Against LSU, he was even more efficient, completing 70.8% of his passes for 206 yards and three more touchdowns.

Bama has a chance to finish the season extremely strong with a road matchup against Vanderbilt next week before finishing the season at home against Chattanooga and Auburn. Alabama is also still in play for a bye through the first round of the College Football Playoff, which could spike its championship price even more.

Can the gap widen?

Georgia remains the top Dawg and rightfully so with two straight top-25 wins over No. 17 Florida (27-8) and No. 10 Ole Miss (42-7). Kirby Smart and company have a chance to continue pushing the top spot further with No. 18 Missouri and No. 21 South Carolina still on the schedule before finishing the year against Georgia Tech.

It’s safe to say that if Georgia continues on its dominant run to end the season, its price could continue to rise beyond 30%.

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