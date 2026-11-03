Anthony Davis NBA Trade Market Trending Up on Kalshi

Regardless of how early in the NBA season it is, trade rumors will continue to surface. One name sitting at the top of Kalshi’s NBA trade market is Anthony Davis, who has a 48% chance of being traded this season.

Davis has been at the top of the trade market since opening in June, with his price mostly sitting over 40%. Kalshi settles the market on whether the Wizards trade Davis by February 12, which is a day after the deadline. A $10 trade that the Wizards trade Davis by then profits $10.08.

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Coming down to Wizards' success

Through the first six games of the season, the Washington Wizards are 3-3 and in first place in the Southeast Division. Anthony Davis is leading the way for Washington so far with 22.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. Most importantly, though, he’s healthy, with no signs of any lingering injuries.

A potential AD trade could come down to how the Wizards perform between now and the trade deadline. If they remain in first place in the division and AD stays healthy, his trade price could start to come down. However, if things take a turn, we could see it jump back over the 50% mark.

At first glance, this Wizards team has the pieces to make a run. Surrounding Davis are veteran point guard Trae Young, the first overall pick in the 2026 draft, AJ Dybantsa, and other young pieces like Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and Alex Sarr.

Davis forced out?

AJ Dybantsa is the name to keep an eye on who could force a Davis trade. Dybantsa has played and started two games this season, averaging 18 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 56.5%. If Dybantsa continues to emerge as a bona fide star big man this early, the case to trade Davis could become even clearer.

Washington could look to bring in pieces that better complement Dybantsa than Davis, as well as draft compensation.

While Kalshi’s NBA trade market suggests that Davis’ trade price is trending up, there have been little to no rumors or reports on a potential deal.

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