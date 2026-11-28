Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Washington Wizards and Anthony Davis as the beginning of the 2026-27 NBA season unfolds. Davis remains a prime trade candidate on Kalshi’s NBA trade market, with a 67% chance of being moved before the February 11 trade deadline.

Davis’s price has slightly come down from the 73% he had just over a week ago. However, it’s still a top-10 price on the board, with rising rumors and reports. Kalshi settles the market on whether Davis is traded by February 12 or not. A $10 trade that Davis is traded by then profits $5.23.

Will Anthony Davis be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 67%

No 41%

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Reports setting the market

Analysts and reports disagree on whether the Wizards will trade Davis. NBA insider Jake Fisher offered his thoughts, saying that he doesn’t believe that Washington or Davis is pushing for a trade.

"My sense is that the Wizards have no imminent designs on moving Davis," Fischer said. "Could that change between now and the Feb. 11 trade buzzer? Conceivably. But I'm also told that Davis — unlike New Orleans' Dejounte Murray — is not pushing for relocation. Both players are represented by Klutch Sports, but it's been conveyed to me that there are no current plans for Davis to request a trade."

Other reports from Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar and The Athletic’s David Aldridge indicate that Davis does not fit in with what the Wizards are building around AJ Dybantsa and that teams are willing to pay him near the max.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future in Washington, as well as the fact that he doesn't fit the exact timeline of a Wizards squad looking to build around standout rookie AJ Dybantsa moving forward, he's been involved in plenty of trade rumors this year,” Bachar wrote.

Davis is having his usual productive season with 25.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2 assists. He’s earning $58.5 million this season and holds a $62.5 million player option for next year.

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