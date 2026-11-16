Anthony Davis Trade Chart Trending Up on Kalshi

Just under a month into the 2026-27 NBA season, trade rumors are rising, specifically about Wizards center Anthony Davis. Kalshi’s NBA trade market for trading Davis is up to 73% following recent reports that the 15-year veteran is open to a potential trade.

Davis sat with just a 48% chance that the Wizards would trade him early in November before the price jumped to 73%. Kalshi settles the market based on whether the Wizards trade Davis by February 12 or not. A $10 trade that Davis gets traded by then profits $3.41.

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A reunion in the works?

Rumors of Anthony Davis wanting to return to the Los Angeles Lakers only surfaced within the last week. ESPN’s Scott Kaplan mentioned on ESPN LA Radio that he overheard reporters talking about Davis wanting to return.

"One of these reporters started saying to another one of these reporters, 'Well, I hear that Anthony Davis wants to return to the Lakers.'”

His radio guest at the time, NBA insider Brian Windhorst, was quick to shut down those rumors. Windhorst even went as far as laying out the Washington Wizards' plan with Davis this season and whether they plan to trade him or not.

"The Wizards basically said, 'We want to see Anthony Davis play 20 to 30 games, see how he fits with our group, and then we're going to revisit whether we want to give him a contract extension.'"

The fit

Based on Windhorst’s comments and the Wizards revisiting Davis’s fit through the first quarter of the season, Washington is 4-9 in 13 games, and Davis leads the team with 25.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 52.4% from the field. It’s the recent stretch that could have Washington leaning towards a move. After starting the season 4-3, the Wizards lost their last six games.

More importantly, the team will look at the fit next to 2026 first overall pick AJ Dybantsa. In nine games, Dybantsa is averaging 15 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Dybantsa’s usage compared to Davis stands out over the last three games.

Dybantsa’s shot totals have decreased over the last three games, and he only took 10 shots in the Wizards' last game against the Detroit Pistons. On the other hand, AD has totaled 20+ shots over the same three-game stretch.

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