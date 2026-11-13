Arch Manning NFL Draft Market Trending Up on Kalshi Ahead of LSU Showdown

Things are trending up for Arch Manning over the last two weeks, which has led his NFL Draft market to rise. On Arch Manning’s next-team market on Kalshi, there is a 28% chance that he declares for the NFL Draft rather than transfers to another school. Georgia leads the market at 51%.

While Kalshi backed off his NFL Draft market over the last two weeks, it’s back up after two strong performances. Kalshi settles the market based on his decision by February 2. A $10 trade that he declares for the NFL Draft profits $22.78.

Arch Manning Next Team - Kalshi

Georgia 49%

Declares for NFL Draft 28%

Texas 22%

Ole Miss 8%

Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $60 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Stock rising

Analysts have questioned whether Arch Manning will declare or stay in school, but he’s silenced those doubts over the last two weeks. His price to declare has risen 4% after the two-game stretch.

Against Mississippi State, he completed 80% of his passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. The following week, on the road against No. 18 Missouri, he completed 73.7% of his passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Doubts about the draft?

Despite the strong performance over the last two weeks, analysts continue to push the narrative that Manning could remain in school. Tom Pelissero recently reported that executives around the league have “expressed skepticism” about several QBs in this year's class, including Manning.

“Several NFL executives expressed skepticism this week that some, if not a majority, of the projected top QBs will even enter the 2027 NFL Draft. That includes Arch Manning, whom NFL scouts have seen less of since Texas closed practice.”

When talking to Colin Cowherd on The Volume, Eli Manning hinted that playing more college games could better prepare him for the NFL as well.

"Every year it's an opportunity to play more games, get more prepared for the NFL, to win an SEC championship, to be a captain of the team,” Manning said. "It's not just about getting to the NFL and going the next step. It's about enjoying your experience, enjoying your teammates and building something special with the guys that have been there together. I'm proud of Arch and how he's handling this."

Arch will have a chance to continue to raise his stock in Week 11 as Texas goes on the road against LSU in the primetime 7:30 p.m. EST slot.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.