Best Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Unlocks $35 for Missouri vs Kansas — 40% More Than The Competition
Missouri and Kansas face off Friday night in Lawrence, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code bonus. The Tigers visit the Jayhawks at 7 PM ET for a rivalry matchup that promises offensive fireworks and defensive intensity. New traders can use code SI35 to unlock a $35 bonus when they complete $25 in qualifying trades on this game or any other prediction market event. This offer is 40% better than most competing prediction market promos, giving you extra capital to trade with as of Friday, September 11.
*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for the Missouri vs Kansas Game
The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. Whether your Missouri vs Kansas trades win or lose, you still receive the full bonus once you meet the trading requirement. This means you could trade on whether Missouri's offense controls the game or if Kansas' mobile quarterback Isaiah Marshall creates problems for the Tigers' defense.
Here are the key terms you need to know before claiming this offer:
- You must be 18 years or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify
- Enter code SI35 during registration to activate the promotion
- Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie
- Deposit at least $10 and trade at least $25 within seven days of signing up
- Your $35 bonus credit arrives after your trades settle and must be used within seven days
- The bonus applies to all available markets, including sports events like the Tigers-Jayhawks matchup
Imagine trading on Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons' performance after his efficient 252-yard, four-touchdown debut. If you trade $25 on that outcome and it settles, your $35 bonus immediately becomes available for additional trades on this rivalry game or any other Kalshi market. The bonus gives you extra purchasing power to explore prediction markets beyond traditional sports betting.
How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Before Friday's Game
Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Missouri vs Kansas:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure you input the promo code SI35 during registration to unlock the welcome offer.
- Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification for all traders. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes.
- Fund your account: Add at least $25 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like a debit card or cryptocurrency. You'll have access to your funds immediately after deposit.
- Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's available markets and trade at least $25 on the Missouri vs Kansas game or any other event. Once your trades settle, your $35 bonus will be credited to your account.
- Use your bonus: Your $35 bonus credit is now available for trading across all Kalshi markets. Remember to use it within seven days before it expires.
Ready to compare platforms? Read our full Kalshi vs Polymarket review to see how this prediction market stacks up.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.