Best Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Unlocks $35 for Missouri vs Kansas — 40% More Than The Competition

Missouri and Kansas face off Friday night in Lawrence, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code bonus. The Tigers visit the Jayhawks at 7 PM ET for a rivalry matchup that promises offensive fireworks and defensive intensity. New traders can use code SI35 to unlock a $35 bonus when they complete $25 in qualifying trades on this game or any other prediction market event. This offer is 40% better than most competing prediction market promos , giving you extra capital to trade with as of Friday, September 11.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for the Missouri vs Kansas Game

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. Whether your Missouri vs Kansas trades win or lose, you still receive the full bonus once you meet the trading requirement. This means you could trade on whether Missouri's offense controls the game or if Kansas' mobile quarterback Isaiah Marshall creates problems for the Tigers' defense.

Here are the key terms you need to know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 years or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration to activate the promotion

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie

Deposit at least $10 and trade at least $25 within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus credit arrives after your trades settle and must be used within seven days

The bonus applies to all available markets, including sports events like the Tigers-Jayhawks matchup

Imagine trading on Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons' performance after his efficient 252-yard, four-touchdown debut. If you trade $25 on that outcome and it settles, your $35 bonus immediately becomes available for additional trades on this rivalry game or any other Kalshi market. The bonus gives you extra purchasing power to explore prediction markets beyond traditional sports betting.

How to Claim the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Before Friday's Game

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Missouri vs Kansas:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure you input the promo code SI35 during registration to unlock the welcome offer. Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification for all traders. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $25 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like a debit card or cryptocurrency. You'll have access to your funds immediately after deposit. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's available markets and trade at least $25 on the Missouri vs Kansas game or any other event. Once your trades settle, your $35 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: Your $35 bonus credit is now available for trading across all Kalshi markets. Remember to use it within seven days before it expires.

Ready to compare platforms? Read our full Kalshi vs Polymarket review to see how this prediction market stacks up.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.