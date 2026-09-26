Best Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Guarantees a $60 Bonus for 1 $25 Trade on Texas A&M vs LSU

LSU and Texas A&M both entered conference play ranked in the top 10, but neither team emerged victorious last week. Now they meet Saturday night in Baton Rouge with their seasons hanging in the balance. If you're looking to trade on this matchup, you can use a Kalshi promo code to claim $60 in trading credit with code SI60. As of Sunday, September 27, this offer represents one of the best prediction market promos available, and you can deploy your bonus on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Texas A&M vs. LSU

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive $60 in bonus credit. You must enter code SI60 during registration to unlock this offer. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game win or lose, making it an excellent way to explore Kalshi's prediction markets without pressure.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter code SI60 during account registration.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID.

Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account.

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration.

Your $60 bonus credit posts to your account after you meet the trading requirement.

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires.

Imagine you deposit $10 and immediately place a $25 trade predicting LSU to cover the spread against Texas A&M. Whether that trade settles as a winner or loser, you still receive your full $60 bonus. You could then use that credit to trade on additional outcomes from the game or explore other prediction markets on Kalshi's platform.

The bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted, so plan your trades accordingly. After you claim your bonus, you have complete flexibility to trade on any available markets, including additional Texas A&M vs. LSU outcomes beyond your initial qualifying trades.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code for the Texas A&M vs. LSU Matchup

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your SI60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter the promo code SI60. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Texas A&M vs. LSU markets and complete $25 in trades. You can do this in a single trade or spread it across multiple positions. Receive your bonus: Once your qualifying trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within 24 hours.

After you claim your bonus, you can continue trading on the Texas A&M vs. LSU game or explore other prediction markets available on Kalshi. For more details on how Kalshi compares to other prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.