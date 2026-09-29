Best Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Trade $25 on the MLB Wild Card, Get a $60 Bonus

Tuesday's MLB postseason action kicks off with four Wild Card games, and there's no better time to explore prediction market trading than during baseball's biggest moments. I'm here to help you claim a Kalshi promo code that delivers $60 in bonus credit when you trade just $25. The code SI60 is required to unlock this offer as of Tuesday, September 29. You can use your bonus to trade on Philadelphia versus Atlanta at 2 PM ET, Chicago versus Houston at 5 PM ET, Boston versus New York at 8 PM ET, or Chicago versus San Diego at 10 PM ET. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but this offer stands out among the competition.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for MLB Wild Card Trading

The Kalshi promo code SI60 gives you $60 in bonus credit after you complete $25 worth of trades within seven days of registration. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, which means you can trade on any Wild Card matchup and still earn your full reward.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer. First, you'll deposit at least $10 into your account after entering code SI60 during sign-up. Then you'll complete $25 in qualifying trades on any available markets, including the Wild Card games happening Tuesday. Once your trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within seven days of registration.

The terms are straightforward. You must use the bonus within seven days of receiving it, or it expires. The $60 bonus can be applied across any prediction market on Kalshi's platform. For example, if you trade $25 on the Phillies-Braves matchup and your trade loses, you still get your full $60 bonus. If your trade wins, you keep your winnings plus the $60 bonus on top.

Code required: SI60

Minimum deposit: $10

Qualifying trades needed: $25

Bonus amount: $60

Time to complete trades: Seven days from registration

Bonus expiration: Seven days after credit

Eligibility: New users, 18 or older

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code for Wild Card Trades

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Tuesday's Wild Card action.

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI60 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification by submitting a government-issued ID and a selfie. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Make sure you deposit enough to complete $25 in trades. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade on any Wild Card game. You can trade on Philadelphia at Atlanta, Chicago at Houston, Boston at New York, or Chicago at San Diego. Complete $25 worth of trades to unlock your $60 bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within seven days. Use it to trade on additional Wild Card games or other prediction markets.

Ready to start trading? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.