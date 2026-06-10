Brandon Aiyuk Taking Shots at the 49ers Only Hurts Himself
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What’s better than one video taking shots at the San Francisco 49ers?
Two videos.
That’s right. Brandon Aiyuk has taken to social media again to trash talk the 49ers. Rather than share his side of the story in a well-spoken manner, he continues to make the 49ers look right.
“You wanna know why they're really mad though?” Aiyuk says in his video. “They're mad cause they're stupid. They're dumb. They're made that they paid me 50 million (dollars) in eight months. And then voided my guarantees for 2027. And I'm about to be on a new team in 2027. They're mad at themselves for real. They're acting like they're mad at me, but they stupid-(expletive) mad at themselves."
Aiyuk isn’t wrong at all about what he said. The 49ers didn’t wanna pay him all of that money and instantly regretted it. Kyle Shanahan was the one who made the boss call to extend him. Otherwise, Aiyuk was going to be traded.
Aiyuk is only hurting himself with these videos
Still, Aiyuk going on another weird tangent isn’t helpful to him. I understand why he feels there’s no point in ceasing these videos.
I alluded to it in my last Aiyuk article that you should expect him to continue to make these. To him, he probably feels like he has nothing to lose by posting these videos.
However, all he’s doing is hurting himself. If he’s not going to share his side of the story of what went wrong or why he ghosted the 49ers, then it’s in his best interest to remain silent.
Posting on social media does nothing but make him look worse than he already does. And while the 49ers aren’t innocent in this mess, he’s making them look more justified.
If Aiyuk truly wanted to put pressure on the 49ers to release him so that he could finally sign with the Washington Commanders and team up with Jayden Daniels, he’d show up to practice.
Imagine if he showed up to the 49ers’ facility during OTAs. It would’ve created a massively awkward situation, to the point that the 49ers most likely would’ve released him.
Instead, he’s matching the 49ers’ immaturity, since they’re unnecessarily holding onto him, by taking to social media with trash talk. It’s all pointless and unproductive.
Unfortunately, the 49ers aren’t releasing Aiyuk anytime soon, and I doubt we’ve seen the last of him posting videos slandering the 49ers.
How fun.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN