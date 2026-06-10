Brandon Aiyuk Taking Shots at the 49ers Only Hurts Himself

What’s better than one video taking shots at the San Francisco 49ers?

Two videos.

That’s right. Brandon Aiyuk has taken to social media again to trash talk the 49ers. Rather than share his side of the story in a well-spoken manner, he continues to make the 49ers look right.

“You wanna know why they're really mad though?” Aiyuk says in his video. “They're mad cause they're stupid. They're dumb. They're made that they paid me 50 million (dollars) in eight months. And then voided my guarantees for 2027. And I'm about to be on a new team in 2027. They're mad at themselves for real. They're acting like they're mad at me, but they stupid-(expletive) mad at themselves."

Aiyuk isn’t wrong at all about what he said. The 49ers didn’t wanna pay him all of that money and instantly regretted it. Kyle Shanahan was the one who made the boss call to extend him. Otherwise, Aiyuk was going to be traded.

Aiyuk is only hurting himself with these videos

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Still, Aiyuk going on another weird tangent isn’t helpful to him. I understand why he feels there’s no point in ceasing these videos.

I alluded to it in my last Aiyuk article that you should expect him to continue to make these. To him, he probably feels like he has nothing to lose by posting these videos.

However, all he’s doing is hurting himself. If he’s not going to share his side of the story of what went wrong or why he ghosted the 49ers, then it’s in his best interest to remain silent.

Posting on social media does nothing but make him look worse than he already does. And while the 49ers aren’t innocent in this mess, he’s making them look more justified.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) celebrate their 38-34 win over Washington State on Oct. 12, 2019 in Tempe, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Aiyuk truly wanted to put pressure on the 49ers to release him so that he could finally sign with the Washington Commanders and team up with Jayden Daniels, he’d show up to practice.

Imagine if he showed up to the 49ers’ facility during OTAs. It would’ve created a massively awkward situation, to the point that the 49ers most likely would’ve released him.

Instead, he’s matching the 49ers’ immaturity, since they’re unnecessarily holding onto him, by taking to social media with trash talk. It’s all pointless and unproductive.

Unfortunately, the 49ers aren’t releasing Aiyuk anytime soon, and I doubt we’ve seen the last of him posting videos slandering the 49ers.

How fun.

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