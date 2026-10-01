Game 3 of the MLB Wild Card series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies is as close as you could imagine. Kalshi’s MLB Playoff market has near-even money on both sides, with the Braves at a slight 51% advantage on the moneyline.

While the Braves hold a slight moneyline edge, Kalshi prices the Phillies at 69% to cover +1.5 on the spread. At the near-even prices, a $10 trade profits $9.27 if the Braves win and $9.64 if the Phillies win.

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies

Moneyline : Braves (51%) vs Phillies (50%)

: Braves (51%) vs Phillies (50%) Spread : Braves -1.5 (32%)

: Braves -1.5 (32%) Total: 7.5 (48% Over)

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Back and forth

The Braves got off to a strong start in Game 1 with a 5-3 comeback win. They were down 3-2 in the eighth before Austin Riley launched a 3-run homer that gave the Braves an eventual 5-3 win.

It looked like Atlanta was closing out the series in Game 2 after jumping out to a 3-1 lead. However, the Phillies stormed back in the eighth with back-to-back homers from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to tie the game before Alec Bohm homered in the 10th to win the game.

Game 3 pitchers

The biggest question surfacing for Game 3 comes on the mound with who is pitching for each team. For Philadelphia, the belief is that Aaron Nola will start the game. Nola comes in 7-12 with losses in his last two starts, allowing three home runs and seven total runs across those games as well.

Depending on how things play out, we could see a Zach Wheeler appearance off of just three days' rest. Game 1 starter Jesus Luzardo and Andrew Painter, who threw three innings in Game 2, should also be available.

For Atlanta, Grant Holmes is expected to handle most of the game. He has a 10-6 record and 3.44 ERA this season. However, Ray Kerr or Brent Suter could end up starting the game before Holmes steps in.

Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. EST from Truist Park in Atlanta.

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