Breece Hall Trade Market Climbing on Kalshi Prediction Market

The writing is on the wall as signs point to the end of Breece Hall’s time with the New York Jets. as his NFL trade market on Kalshi continues to climb. Hall sits near the top of the board with a 35% chance of being traded this season.

Hall came into the season with only an 8% chance of being traded. After his early-season quad injury, which has forced him out five games, his price started to rise as Braelon Allen took over the Jets backfield. Kalshi settles the market on whether Hall is traded before December or not. A $10 trade on Hall being traded profits $20.74.

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Hall being forced out?

Breece Hall exited Week 3 of the season with a quad injury that appeared to be more serious than expected, having missed five games without the Jets placing him on IR. In three games this season, Hall rushed 51 times for 163 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. He’s also caught 10 of 10 targets for 102 receiving yards.

In Hall’s absence, third-year running back Braelon Allen has taken over the backfield. Allen has muscled his way to 504 yards on 93 carries (5.4 ypc) and is averaging 100.8 yards per game with two touchdowns. At this pace, it’s hard to see the Jets taking away Allen’s increased role, meaning Hall could be traded.

Hall sparked trade rumors even more after posting a cryptic message on his X account reading: “Through every high, every low, every setback, and every blessing, keep going and keep trusting in the Lord. We may not always understand His timing or see the bigger picture, but His plan is always greater than ours. One day it’ll all make sense.”

Hall has deleted both the post and his account since.

Jets make it work with Hall and Allen

Despite the rumors, several reports have surfaced that the Jets are keeping Hall beyond the November 10 deadline and running a 1-2 punch with Hall and Allen. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are happy to keep both backs.

"The Jets believe that they have the NFL's best 1-2 punch, and they don't want to break it up.”

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn doubled down on keeping Hall, saying that Breece will remain with the team.

"Guys, listen, Breece is still a part of this team. I understand how the noise happens when things like this happen. I've said it before, we're in the business of keeping good players and he's one of our better players. So Breece will still be here."

Hall is nearing a return from his quad injury and could see the field as soon as Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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