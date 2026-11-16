Whether you love him or hate him, Brian Kelly is an established name in the college football coaching carousel, and Kalshi’s college football market agrees. Kalshi recently opened a market on Maryland’s next head coach, and Kelly has a 60% chance of landing the job. He sits behind current Memphis head coach Charles Huff.

Over the last week, Kelly’s chance of landing the Maryland job sat at just 21% before surging to 39% after reports linked the two sides. Kalshi settles the market based on who the program announces as its next head coach by September 1, 2027. A $10 trade on Kelly becoming the Terps' next head coach profits $6.47.

Maryland football next head coach - Kalshi

Charles Huff 90%

Brian Kelly 60%

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter VIP60 at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock a $60 bonus.

Looking for his next opportunity

While many like to point out the bad, Kelly has a loaded resume featuring 22 years as a head coach with stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and LSU. He owns a 200-76 record and is 10-6 in bowl games and postseason play. He has spoken publicly and repeatedly said he wants to be a head coach again.

“This is not, you know, a mini commercial for Brian Kelly. This is just, you know, giving you the understanding of what it’s been like. I want to listen to opportunities if they’re available and if the fit is right,” Kelly said on College Sports on SiriusXM. “ I would love to be able to be a head football coach again. And now it’s just a matter of is there a right fit out there for me?”

Eyeing the Terps?

Just days after Maryland fired Mike Locksley after a 2-5 start, Kelly spoke out about the Big Ten’s appeal and Maryland specifically.

"We’re talking about ACC, Big 12, and the Big Ten. From a conference standpoint, the Big Ten obviously has proved itself to have that kind of appeal, right? With Maryland, it is a fertile recruiting area. There’s no doubt that that DMV area is a really good recruiting area. I think they’ve done great things in terms of upgrading facilities."

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.