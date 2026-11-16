Brian Kelly Coaching College Football Again? Kalshi Pegs Him for Big Ten Job
Whether you love him or hate him, Brian Kelly is an established name in the college football coaching carousel, and Kalshi’s college football market agrees. Kalshi recently opened a market on Maryland’s next head coach, and Kelly has a 60% chance of landing the job. He sits behind current Memphis head coach Charles Huff.
Over the last week, Kelly’s chance of landing the Maryland job sat at just 21% before surging to 39% after reports linked the two sides. Kalshi settles the market based on who the program announces as its next head coach by September 1, 2027. A $10 trade on Kelly becoming the Terps' next head coach profits $6.47.
Maryland football next head coach - Kalshi
- Charles Huff 90%
- Brian Kelly 60%
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Looking for his next opportunity
While many like to point out the bad, Kelly has a loaded resume featuring 22 years as a head coach with stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and LSU. He owns a 200-76 record and is 10-6 in bowl games and postseason play. He has spoken publicly and repeatedly said he wants to be a head coach again.
“This is not, you know, a mini commercial for Brian Kelly. This is just, you know, giving you the understanding of what it’s been like. I want to listen to opportunities if they’re available and if the fit is right,” Kelly said on College Sports on SiriusXM. “ I would love to be able to be a head football coach again. And now it’s just a matter of is there a right fit out there for me?”
Eyeing the Terps?
Just days after Maryland fired Mike Locksley after a 2-5 start, Kelly spoke out about the Big Ten’s appeal and Maryland specifically.
"We’re talking about ACC, Big 12, and the Big Ten. From a conference standpoint, the Big Ten obviously has proved itself to have that kind of appeal, right? With Maryland, it is a fertile recruiting area. There’s no doubt that that DMV area is a really good recruiting area. I think they’ve done great things in terms of upgrading facilities."
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Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.Follow profeta_sammy