Things are heating up for the Dallas Cowboys, specifically Brian Schottenheimer’s seat as head coach. Kalshi’s NFL head coaches fired market is beginning to lean toward firing Schottenheimer before March, with a 36% chance he’s out by then.

After coming into the season with just a 9% chance of getting fired, Schottenheimer’s price has surged following the Cowboys 4-5 start. Kalshi settles the market on whether Schottenheimer is still with the team by March 1, 2027 or not. A $10 trade that Schottenheimer gets fired by then profits $16.33.

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Time up for Schottenheimer?

It could only be a matter of time before Jerry Jones pulls the trigger and parts ways with Brian Schottenheimer. Since last season, he’s gone 11-14-1 and has not been able to get things together on defense. In typical Cowboys fashion, the offense has ranked in the top-10 while the defense ranks in the bottom-10.

This season, Dallas finds itself 4-5 after Week 9, however, all five losses have come within 10 points. Dallas has also allowed three or more touchdowns in all five of those losses as well.

On paper, the Cowboys should be one of the top contenders in the league. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Javonte Williams are all top-10 in yards and touchdowns at their respective positions.

There are also several impact players on defense too, including Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, and Rashan Gary on the defensive line, and Joey Porter Jr. Malik Hooker, and DaRon Bland in the secondary. Failing to capitalize on that defensive talent could force Schottenheimer out.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr suggests that letting Schottenheimer go mid-season would be too destructive with no interim coach ready to take over.

“The only argument for keeping Schottenheimer at this point is that getting rid of him would probably be too destructive and the staff doesn’t seem to have a ready-made interim replacement,” Orr wrote. “If Schottenheimer wasn’t the play-caller on offense, would it even be a question at this point? Having a coach that is valuable enough not to be fired amid a disappointing season is only a humble brag if you have someone able to take the gig.”

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