Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Prediction Market Trending Up on Kalshi

A name that has been at the forefront of trade rumors this NFL season is Brian Thomas Jr., who now sits at the top of Kalshi’s NFL trade market. Thomas has a 65% chance of being traded by the Jaguars.

Thomas came into the 2026-27 season with just a 9% chance of the Jacksonville Jaguars trading him. It has shot up since.

Kalshi settles the market on whether Thomas is still with the Jaguars by December 1. A $10 trade that the Jaguars deal Thomas profits $5.01.

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Time to move on

Brian Thomas Jr. is clearly falling out of the Jaguars’ receiving rotation. He has just 19 targets and a 47% catch rate through six games. On his 19 targets, he’s totaled just nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. He sits behind Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange, Bhayshul Tuten, and Josh Cameron in receiving yards.

His production has dipped tremendously since the Jaguars drafted him in the first round in 2024. He was the Jags' go-to receiver with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns off 133 targets and 87 receptions his rookie year. His production dipped to 707 yards and two touchdowns off 91 targets and 48 receptions in his second season.

Trade rumors & reports

Several NFL insiders have weighed in on a potential Brian Thomas Jr. trade. ESPN's Dan Graziano went as far as saying, “Brian Thomas Jr. is going to be the next big-name WR traded ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.”

“Thomas just might not fit in Jacksonville, and while the Jaguars have indicated they don't have interest in trading him, the Cardinals were saying the same thing about Harrison as recently as two weeks ago. There are a lot of people around the league who believe Thomas could have a new home by the trade deadline. It's a situation to monitor.”

Sports Illustrated’s Jaguars insider John Shipley mentioned both the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams as potential destinations. Both suffered crucial injuries to their receiving cores and need depth as the season continues.

The Jaguars are on a Bye in Week 7 before taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

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