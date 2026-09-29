Brock Purdy Surging on Kalshi NFL MVP Market

While all the hype has been around Josh Allen’s MVP campaign, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy has quietly posted an MVP-like start to his season as well. Kalshi's NFL MVP market prices Purdy at 19%, second only to Allen.

Purdy came into the season at just a 4% chance to win and has surged 15% since. He jumped several notable names at the top, including Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes. A $10 trade on Purdy winning MVP at 19% profits $39.78.

NFL MVP winner - Kalshi

Josh Allen 25%

Brock Purdy 19%

Lamar Jackson 11%

Joe Burrow 8%

Patrick Mahomes 8%

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Purdy’s rise

After opening the season at 4%, Purdy’s price has quickly risen to the top. Following the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams, he jumped to 7%. Purdy finished the game with 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

In Week 2, he led the Niners to a win over the Miami Dolphins with 287 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing score, pushing his price up to 12%.

In Week 3, Purdy had his best game of the season thus far with 297 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his price to its current 19%.

In total this season, Purdy has 789 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, one interception, 93 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. All are top-10 numbers in the league. His touchdown total is tied for the best in the NFL. He also leads the league with a 93.8 QBR and is fourth with a 72.3% completion rate.

Purdy has spread the ball around well, completing passes to 11 different receivers with four already over 100 yards and five with at least one touchdown.

From a team perspective, he’s led the Niners to a 3-0 record and the second-ranked offense in the league at 32.7 points per game. They are top-5 in total yards at 399.3 per game. San Francisco’s offensive line also hasn’t allowed a sack this season.

Purdy and the Niners face a test in Week 4 when they host the Denver Broncos as 2.5-point favorites.

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