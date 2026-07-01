Bronny James Prediction Market on Kalshi Surprises After LeBron Report

The only person not impacted by LeBron James’ decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers is Bronny James. Kalshi stands down on that narrative with his chances of Bronny remaining with the Lakers surging following the announcement.

After reports that LeBron was leaving LA, Bronny’s price to stay with the team surged 11%, going from 67% up to 78%.

Bronny James Next Team - Kalshi

Los Angeles Lakers 78%

Cleveland Cavaliers 20%

Golden State Warriors 11%

Miami Heat 11%

Kalshi’s next team market settles on whichever team Bronny is with by October 23rd, 2026. A $10 trade on him staying returns $3.09 profit if he stays in LA.

Why Bronny is safe

LeBron gave Bronny the ultimate gift this offseason by not announcing his decision to leave Los Angeles until his son's contract became guaranteed. The deadline for Bronny’s contract to be guaranteed was on Tuesday, June 29th. James waited until Wednesday, June 30th, to announce his decision.

In two seasons with LA, Bronny averaged 2.7 points, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 rebounds, while shooting 37.4% from the field.

Following footsteps

The Lakers were not the only team that jumped, as the Cleveland Cavaliers jumped 13% from 7% to 20% to land Bronny. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka could still cut Bronny. Waiving him by July 6 would free $1 million in cap space.

This is an option that the Cavs could explore for nothing but sentimental reasons. Like LeBron, Bronny was also born in Akron, Ohio. Cleveland could honor its hometown hero by bringing in the next generation of the James family.

Warriors pull the trigger

LeBron’s top option on his next team market on Kalshi is the Golden State Warriors. Golden State made the necessary moves to sign LeBron after Draymond Green declined his nearly $28 million player option.

If LeBron wants to continue playing with his son, this could force the Warriors' hand in acquiring Bronny to further persuade him to sign with them.

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