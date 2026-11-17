After the fall of LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau heads to the DP World Tour for the 2027 season. Although he won’t be on the PGA Tour, he has a standing exemption that allows him to play in all four majors in the 2027 season, which he earned by winning the 2024 U.S. Open. Now, Kalshi’s PGA Tour market offers event contracts on whether he’ll win a major or not next season. They are giving him a 28% chance.

DeChambeau has the third-highest price on the board for winning a major next season, behind only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who each have over 50% markets. Kalshi settles the market on whether DeChambeau wins any of the four majors next season, including The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, or The Open Championship. A $10 trade that he wins a major profits $24.

Will Bryson DeChambeau win a PGA Tour major next year? - Kalshi

Yes 28%

No 84%

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Gearing up for a redemption run?

DeChambeau earned his spot in all four majors next year without having to qualify or depend on his ranking because he won the U.S. Open in 2024. That granted him a 10-year exemption to automatically qualify for the U.S. Open and a five-year exemption for The Masters, the PGA Championship, and The Open Championship.

Since his last major win at the 2024 U.S. Open, DeChambeau went on to have a strong 2025 run despite not winning. He finished T5 at the Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship, missed the cut at the U.S. Open, and T10 at the Open Championship.

His 2026 majors were not as impressive. He missed the cut at the Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open and finished T14 at the Open Championship.

Strong finish in LIV Golf

DeChambeau finished his final LIV Golf season as the second-ranked player in 2026. That includes two wins in Singapore and South Africa, along with five more top-five finishes in Adelaide, Virginia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the championship in Indianapolis.

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