Caleb Williams MVP? Bears QB Leaps in Kalshi Market

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears shook the NFL world in Week 1 following their 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers. Caleb Williams' NFL MVP price on Kalshi surged to 12%.

Williams is now tied with Lamar Jackson for the second-highest price on the board only behind Josh Allen at 17%. Williams came into the season at 7% before the game. A $10 trade on Williams winning the MVP profits $68.46.

NFL MVP winner - Kalshi

Josh Allen 17%

Caleb Williams 12%

Lamar Jackson 12%

Joe Burrow 9%

Patrick Mahomes 7%

Making history

The game ranked among the 10 highest-scoring in NFL history. The 59 points for the Bears were also a franchise high. As for Caleb Williams, he completed 21/29 passes for 269 yards, two passing touchdowns, 65 rush yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

With his performance, Williams became the first QB in Bears history to record at least 200 passing yards, two passing TDs, 50+ rushing yards, and two rushing TDs.

Chicago’s offense as a whole was clicking to the tune of eight touchdowns. The Bears were also perfect in the red zone, going 4/4 on touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line. They also totaled 26 first downs and were 10/14 on third down.

Williams posted top-10 numbers beyond just his passing yards, including a 72.4% completion rate, 9.3 yards per completion, and a 124.2 passer rating. He took only two sacks for eight yards.

He did a great job spreading the ball around, with seven players recording a catch and five with 2+ receptions. Protection on the offensive line was also strong, as he was only forced to throw the ball away three times.

In the immediate future, Williams and the Bears have an NFC North matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. The Vikings, although coming off a 39-22 win against the Green Bay Packers, allowed Jordan Love to throw for 387 yards and two touchdowns. They could also be without Kyler Murray, who suffered a concussion against the Packers.

The Bears kick off their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 at 1 p.m. EST.

Use the Kalshi promo code SI35 when you sign up to unlock an exclusive $35 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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